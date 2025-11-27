The shamans say that everything is alive, conscious, connected, dynamic and responsive. We are beings wired to connect with the intelligent field that underlies all of existence. Our DNA, nervous systems, and energy bodies are designed to access states of deep intuition, healing, and creativity. We are not separate from the Universe: we are active participants in its unfolding story.

My shamanic mentor likes to say, “The Universe is always listening.”

So, on this Thanksgiving Day, I invite you to take a moment, bring your attention to your breath and take a deep breath. As you exhale, bring your attention to your heart. As you connect to your heart, bring in a feeling or experience of gratitude and radiate gratitude through your body. Radiate gratitude out into the space around you and out to the Universe.

My mentor also likes to say, “whenever you are headed out somewhere, send love before you.” So, I invite you on this Thanksgiving Day, take a deep breath and as you exhale, bring your attention to your heart. Activate a feeling or experience of love and send that ahead of you to wherever you may journey today. That way you travel in the vibration of love and when you arrive, love greets you.

Gratitude and Love are vibrations and frequencies. Energy follows our awareness. Where we place our attention, energy flows. On this Thanksgiving Day I invite you to take a deep breath and on your exhale radiate gratitude and love to the Universe and to all the places you may go. This simple act shifts not only your personal field, but the collective field. It is one of the greatest gifts that you can give. This, the shamans know.