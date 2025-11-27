The Psychotherapist and the Shaman

The Psychotherapist and the Shaman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bentley Kalaway's avatar
Bentley Kalaway
4d

May we all participate in shifting the collective field to one of Love and Gratitude today, (and everyday).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sheldon Shalley
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture