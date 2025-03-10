A shamanic state of consciousness is critical to the shamanic healing process. It involves entering an altered state of consciousness, where you can access spiritual worlds and facilitate contact with the helping spirits. This shamanic trance state is characterized by heightened perception, openness to subtle dimensions, and a deep connection with the forces of nature and spiritual allies.



There are several techniques to induce this state of consciousness. The most common is the use of the shamanic drum, whose regular and sustained rhythm, usually around 220 beats per minute, synchronizes brain waves and facilitates entry into trance. The sound of the drum acts as a sonic vehicle, carrying you on an inner journey, beyond the limits of ordinary consciousness.



Another powerful technique is the use of sacred chants, or icaros, from South American shamanic traditions. These chants, often in indigenous languages, carry a healing intention and connect with the spirits of nature. They create a vibratory atmosphere conducive to opening the doors of perception and exploring the invisible worlds. The shamans can also use songs that they were given as part of their own initiation process to facilitate access to the spiritual realms.



You can use specific visualizations, such as descending into a tunnel or ascending a sacred mountain, to facilitate entry into the trance state. These visualizations function as symbolic doors as invitations to let go of ordinary reality and open up to other dimensions of being.



Breathing also plays a key role in the induction of the shamanic state of consciousness. Deep breathing techniques, breathing in to the count of four, holding briefly and exhaling to the count of six and holding briefly for several cycles can induce a shamanic trance state. You can also do what is known as the breath of fire often used in Kundalini yoga. It involves passive inhales and active exhales that are quick and powerful while contracting your abdominal muscles. Heart-focused breathing is another way to shift your consciousness and open the doors of perception. In heart-focused breathing you bring your attention to your heart and imagine you are breathing in and out through your heart center while focusing on an elevated emotion of gratitude, care, compassion, appreciation and love.

Once the shamanic state of consciousness is reached, you can explore the spiritual worlds of non-ordinary reality. It is in this sacred space-time that the work of healing can begin. It is important to become familiar and comfortable with these altered states. This requires regular personal practice. The more you practice entering these realms the deeper you can connect with the helping spirits for guidance and healing.

The induction of the shamanic state of consciousness thus opens the path to deep and transformative healing process. It is an invitation to explore the subtle dimensions of being, to reconnect with one's essential nature and to regain soul wholeness. An art that requires practice, sensitivity and deep respect for the mysteries of life.

I’m excited to share with you a guided meditation to access this altered state and the healing power of love. This meditation is provided by Julie Hannon, a shaman, mentor and teacher that I have worked with for the past 15 years. If you’d like to know more about Julie and her shamanic healing work, you can learn about her here:

https://www.innerpeaceandwellness.com



Here is the audio. Enjoy. Shared with permission.

1× 0:00 -38:08

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.





Leave a comment

Thanks for reading The Psychotherapist and the Shaman! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter and any accompanying blogs or articles, including ideas, suggestions, techniques, and other materials, is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition or disease. The content is provided only as general information and is not medical or psychological advice. You understand that this newsletter is not intended as a substitute for consultation with a licensed professional. Please consult with your own physician, mental health specialist, or spiritual advisor for matters related to emotional health, mental health, or spiritual concerns.

Any information, stories, examples, or testimonials presented in this newsletter do not constitute a warranty, guarantee, or prediction regarding the outcome of an individual using such material contained herein for any particular purpose or issue. On occasion I may include links to other resources. While these are posted in good faith, the accuracy, validity, effectiveness, completeness, or usefulness of any information herein, as with any publication, cannot be guaranteed. The use of this newsletter implies your acceptance of this disclaimer.