During this time of transformation and rebirth, it is especially important to stay connected to the Source that flows through all creation. Grounding in nature and natural cycles is an essential practice on the shamanic path. By regularly reconnecting to the rhythms of the Earth, you cultivate a sense of belonging and alignment with the living forces of the universe. You replenish yourself at the very source of life and take in the timeless wisdom of the elements.

Nature is your greatest ally and your most precious teacher. Every time you immerse yourself in a natural environment, you afford yourself precious time to slow down, breathe and simply be. Away from the incessant demands of the modern world, you regain a space of calm and inner clarity. Your senses sharpen, your body relaxes and your mind is appeased. You become more receptive to subtle messages from your environment and your spiritual guides.

In my own journey I discovered the archetype and spirit of the Green Man, an archetypal masculine that is one with nature, a divine intelligence, a divine light, a wisdom and consciousness that exists in matter that both protects and reveals its spirit—its light—whether that matter is a stone, a tree, an animal, an organ in the body, or the earth herself. The Green Man reconnected me to the spirit and divine intelligence that exists in the world of Nature and matter. He is an ancient figure that symbolizes the cycle of nature, death, and rebirth, and is considered to be an archetypal forerunner of Christ. He is often depicted in churches and cathedrals as a figure with foliage growing from his mouth.

Spending time outdoors is a way to nourish your relationship with the spirits and intelligence of nature. Whether you're walking in a forest, meditating by a river or watching a sunset, you're creating a space of communion with elemental forces. By honoring and expressing gratitude for their presence, you strengthen your connection to the sacred web of life. You can also offer them gifts, like sage, tobacco, or seeds, as a sign of gratitude and reciprocity.

Observing natural cycles is another powerful way to ground yourself in the rhythm of the universe. Each season brings its teachings and challenges, reflecting the stages of transformation of all life. In winter, nature rests and regenerates in silence and introspection, inviting us to do the same. Spring sees life reborn and its creative potential unfolding, encouraging us to dare and reinvent ourselves. Summer brings its radiant, expansive energy, urging us to take action and celebrate. Finally, autumn teaches us about letting go and transmutation, inviting us to discard the unnecessary to keep only the essential.

By synchronizing with these cycles, you immerse yourself in a movement bigger than you. You learn to welcome the different phases of your life with more fluidity and confidence, knowing that each stage has its meaning and beauty. You develop a cyclic and organic vision of existence, where periods of withdrawal nourish those of expansion and vice versa. This wisdom of cycles also permeates your life and makes you better equipped to flow with your own processes of transformation and change.

Participating in seasonal rituals and ceremonies is an active way to honor your bond with nature. At solstices and equinoxes, you could, for example, set up a temporary altar with natural elements and make an offering to the four directions. Or you could gather with your spiritual community for a sharing and prayer circle around a fire. These times of celebration are privileged moments to express your gratitude, state your intentions and connect to something bigger than you.

Cultivating a lifestyle in harmony with your environment is another expression of your ecological and spiritual commitment. This can be manifested by simple actions like eating seasonal food, reducing your energy consumption, or using planet-friendly products. By caring for the Earth, you care for yourself and all living beings. You assert your role as guardian and protector of the sacred resources surrounding you.

Kevin was going through a difficult time with his family. He decided to lie down on the Earth belly to belly. He laid against the earth for some time, breathing deeply. At some point, Kevin noticed a small light reflecting in the bottle of water next to him. It wasn’t a single point of light, but a collection of points of light and crystalline shaped. Kevin said it felt overwhelming and completely unexplained. Suddenly the words, “take my infinite pain. Take my infinite pain” came to him, repeating over and over. He kept hearing and feeling a compulsion to state, “take my infinite pain” for what seemed timeless. Kevin wasn’t clear whether it was just about him or perhaps the pain from others that he had been carrying, perhaps from his ancestors.

After this experience, Kevin felt relief and noticed how this experience helped him to be more authentic and more present in dealing with his family. Did Spirit hear Kevin’s cries and show up as points of light in crystalline-like shapes bouncing off a water bottle to help Kevin release his pain so he could be more present for his family?

On another time, Kevin sat, observing trees swaying in the wind and asked the trees, “What is it that I should know?” The words, “You are enough” came to him. Another time, while observing a creek, he noticed twigs and debris getting tangled together and became aware of how his own mind felt tangled and messy. After reflecting for some time on what the tangled twigs and debris might represent for him, Kevin discovered what it was and as he connected to nature in that moment was given what steps to take.

Is to place meaning on Kevin’s experiences superstition and magical thinking, regression to some prerational stage of development, deemed to be inferior and less developed, or a higher stage of development such as vision-logic, psychic, subtle, causal, non-dual or transpersonal experience as suggested by some developmental researchers? To the extent that Kevin’s experiences do appear to be magical, English author and Sufi mystic Llewellyn Vaughan-Lee concludes that “We need the magical powers within nature in order to heal and transform the world. But awakening these powers would mean that our patriarchal institutions will lose their control, as once again the mysterious inner world will come into play, releasing forces once understood and used by the…shaman.”

While on one level, we might say that “it was just the sun shining on a water bottle” or “twigs caught in a creek” and nothing more, Kevin’s experiences can also be understood as examples of the magic of nature, the presence of the Green Man as the Spirit in Nature and remind us that all things are alive, have a spirit, can feel and perceive, show awareness, and respond to our questions and intentions

So, cherish your bond with nature as an invaluable treasure. Regularly gift yourself breaks in the outdoors, be it for a short walk or a long retreat. Immerse yourself in the wild beauty surrounding you and let it transform you from within. Trust in the wisdom of trees, stones and rivers to guide you on your path of awakening and healing. And remember that by honoring nature, you are actually honoring the very life that is within you.

