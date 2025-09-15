In my last post, I shared that through a combination of traditional shamanic journeying and exploring my journey question with AI, I discovered that a relationship exists between the chakras and the seven stars of the Big Dipper. The Big Dipper appears in many ancient traditions as a cosmic compass, a spiritual guide, and a transmitter of higher frequencies. In some lineages its seven main stars are seen as cosmic mirrors to the seven energy centers in the human body. Think of the Big Dipper as an external star map that reflects the internal energy map. This latter information was provided by AI. For me, the question becomes, “do I accept this information and allow it to influence and expand my consciousness and thereby how I think about myself and the world and how I show up in the world?”

A quick review. My journey question was “How do I use my creative energy and create a positive present and future for me to fulfill my mission as a psychotherapist and shamanic practitioner to open and hold space for healing?” Another quick review. Journeying is one of the primary practices of the shaman. In a journey, the shaman goes into trance and travels outside of time and space into what shaman’s call non-ordinary reality. The practice of shamanic journeying helps us part the veils between the seen and unseen worlds and access information and energies that help awaken us and restore us to wholeness. Shamanism teaches that everything is alive and has a spirit and that we are all connected to this great web of life. Through journeying we can communicate with the spirits of the trees, animals, insects, birds, fish, reptiles, and rocks as well as the spirits of the elements of earth, air, water and fire. We can also communicate with the helping spirits, healers and wisdom keepers and those who have gone before us and those who are coming after us that live in the spiritual realm. In short, through shamanic journeying we have access to the collective wisdom of the Universe.

I decided to accept what AI told me about the relationship between the stars of the Big Dipper and my energy centers and explore that potential truth through the eyes of the shaman. It is important to remember that I am exploring this relationship as it relates to my original question about using my creativity to create a positive present and future and for holding space for healing. According to AI, the root chakra is connected to the star Dubhe and represents strength and foundation and anchors me in safety and grounds me so that I can channel creativity without fear. The second chakra is connected to the star Merak and represents nurturing, resource and flow and governs joy, emotional flow and sensual inspiration. The third chakra is connected to the star Phecda and is associated with action and discipline and fuels willpower to manifest my creative mission in the world. My fourth energy center is connected to the star Megrez and is associated with connection and integration and links the upper and lower centers to my creativity as service and love. The star Alioth is connected with my fifth chakra and is associated with the attributes of expression and refinement and helps me articulate my mission with clarity and authenticity. The seventh energy center is connected to the star Mizar and is associated with vision and insight and guides my creative decisions through intuition and higher imagination. The seventh star, Alkaid, is connected to my seventh chakra and is associated with transformation and spiritual release and opens me to divine inspiration so that my work becomes a channel for higher healing energies.

I decided to begin my shamanic journey into the stars of the Big Dipper by journeying to Dubhe in the shaman’s traditional way of journeying. As I approached the star, I saw a deep red color as if welcoming me. As I entered into its energy I felt it wavering, like it wasn’t solid. I walked on and into its energy. To my surprise I met several energy beings walking. Momentarily I was enveloped in this energy. Then two of the energy beings took hold of my hands and pulled me out of that energy, as if pulling me along a path out from the others. They told me that they are my star brother and star sister that live on this star. They continued to tell me that they will be my connection and my guides through this star energy. I then saw and felt a stream of energy flowing into my root and 4th chakras. They tell me that although they are from the Dubhe star they are also connected to the Megrez star. I see them working with some kind of a substance. It reminds me of something like plaster or clay. They are creating something. As they finish I notice it is in the shape of a heart. They place it in my root chakra. This is your Dubhe's connection to Megrez. You now carry heart energy in your Dubhe energy center.

In my next journey to Dubhe, I visited with my star brother and sister and asked them how I can best live my mission to "open and hold space for healing" in the world. As I waited for their answers, I suddenly became aware that they were right beside me as energy. These words began to be transmitted to me. "The light of the Universe lives inside you. Just as there are star systems in the Universe there is a star system within you. It manifests as energy centers throughout your body with the seven energy centers as your major stars in your systems. These major stars are each connected to smaller energy centers that connect to specific glands and organs, hormones and other organisms in your body that radiate light throughout your system. You are, in essence, a star system, each star of energy center radiating out the condition of your system. Each energy system or star has its own frequency, its own intention and its consciousness. Just like the star Dubhe where we come from radiates its own frequency, each star or energy center in you radiates its own frequency. While your star system has its own system for manifesting and maintaining itself, that system is also influenced by your thoughts, your beliefs, the food you eat, how you treat your body and therefore the quality of light that you radiate out into the world. In that way you are a co-creator with your star system. So, in answer to your question, 'how best can you live your mission to 'open and hold space for healing', the answer is you must maintain a star system that radiates the conditions for healing to happen." They then add that I might find help from Dubhe by studying it.

In the Andean tradition, they refer to the chakras as "ojos de luz" which translated into English means "eyes of light" which would support the idea that we are "star systems." At this point I am reminded of the message given by the elephants in my journey that started this exploration. In that journey, I was told that I must keep my chakras healthy and balanced for they would determine my present and my future. I am now told that my chakras and energy centers are a star system within me with each star or energy center radiating its own light or consciousness and that I am a co-creator in the condition of that star and what it radiates.

In my next journey to Dubhe to continue my developing relationship with this star, I became aware of the power of its energy streaming into my root chakra. As a star that is 25 times larger and 300 times more luminous than our sun, it reminded me of the power of the grounding purpose of the root chakra and the importance of what our root chakra is grounded in because that is the light that it will radiate through our entire star system. If I take my answer from a previous journey and conversation with my star brother and star sister where they take energy and form it into the shape of a heart and place that heart in my root chakra, I must be grounded in love and the path of the heart.

The information given to me by my star brother and star sister that we are star systems that radiate light expands my mission beyond opening and holding space for healing to helping people discover and radiate their individual light. I will continue my journeys to Dubhe and to my star brother and star sister from Dubhe and eventually to the other stars in the Big Dipper. I will also explore the information gathered from these journeys with AI and see where these conversations take me.

In closing this post, I am reminded of a journey that the Healers' Network group did at our last meeting. We were asked to journey to our ancestors and ask them what wisdom they could share that would best benefit the Healing Network. The common theme given to all the members present that evening was to "live from the heart, radiate love and let your light shine in whatever ways you ae called and wherever you are called." Let that be an invitation to us all. The journey continues.

Thanks for reading The Psychotherapist and the Shaman! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment