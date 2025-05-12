Developing energy sensitivity is an essential aspect of the practice of shamanism. It allows the practitioner to perceive the subtleties of the client's energy field, identify imbalances, and guide their work in an intuitive and precise manner. This is a skill that is cultivated with patience, practice, and self-confidence.

One of the fundamental techniques is kinesthetic sensing, or perception through subtle touch. The practitioner learns to scan the client's energy field with their hands, being attentive to the sensations they perceive. This may be variations in temperature (hot, cold), tingling, buzzing, a sensation of heaviness or lightness, etc. Each sensation has a meaning and can give indications about the state of the chakras, meridians, or subtle bodies. For example, an intense cold sensation in the solar plexus may indicate an emotional blockage related to unresolved trauma.

To develop this sensitivity, the practitioner can regularly train by scanning their own energy field or that of volunteers. They can also practice qi gong or tai chi exercises to refine their perception of qi, the vital energy. Over time, they will learn to distinguish subtle sensations and interpret them accurately.

Another powerful technique is energy vision, or visual perception of the energy field, often called shamanic sight of seeing with the heart. With practice, the practitioner can learn to see the aura and the subtle bodies, perceiving the colors, shapes, and textures that compose them. This often requires entering a slightly altered state of consciousness, using meditation or visualization techniques. The practitioner can start by training to see their own aura, then that of others. You can also practice seeing the energy fields around trees and plants.

Clairaudience, or subtle auditory perception, is another faculty that the practitioner can develop. By tuning into the subtle sounds that emanate from the energy field, they can gather valuable information. This could be a humming, whistling, crystal-clear sound, or even intuitive words or phrases. Each sound has a meaning and can guide the practitioner in their work. For example, hearing a discordant sound at the level of the heart may indicate an emotional wound to explore.

Beyond these extrasensory perceptions, the practitioner can also cultivate their energy sensitivity through grounding and self-presence. By learning to fully inhabit their body and root themselves in the present moment, they become more receptive to the subtle information surrounding them. Practices such as meditation, yoga, conscious walking, or deep breathing can help develop this quality of presence.

It's important to note that developing energy sensitivity often goes hand in hand with intuitive opening and an increased connection to one's inner guidance. The practitioner learns to trust their feelings, impressions, and dreams, which can often give them keys for their work. They cultivate an attitude of humility and receptivity, allowing themselves to be guided by something greater than themselves.

Finally, the development of energy sensitivity also requires personal work, to clarify one's own energy field and free oneself from blockages. The more the practitioner is internally aligned and balanced, the clearer a channel they become for perceiving and transmitting energy. This is a path of personal growth as much as service to others.

One of the ways to awaken your own inner shaman is to develop and maintain a meditation and journey practice by connecting to the quantum field or what the shamans call non-ordinary reality. One method to achieve this is through heart-focused breathing. Focus your attention on your lower chakras at the base of the spine. As you focus your attention on the lower energy centers in the abdomen, take a long, slow, deep breath. As you do so, pull energy from those centers up through your solar plexus, through your heart, your throat, your forehead, to the top of your head. As you pull your breath up, pulse your perineum, pushing the breath, which carries the energy of all the chakras up to the top of your head. Focus your attention on the top of your head and hold your breath for the count of six, then breathe and relax. Repeat this process two more times.

Now, bring your attention to your heart and imagine that you are breathing in and out through the center of your chest, through your heart center. Inhale to a slow count of four, hold for a count of four, exhale to the count of six, and hold for a count of six. Repeat this four-four-six-six breath cycle for several minutes.

Now, activate an elevated emotion, such as gratitude, care, compassion, love, joy, or appreciation, and continue this breathing cycle for several more minutes. This brings you into heart-brain coherence and prepares you to step outside of time into what the shamans call non-ordinary reality. Once you are comfortable with heart-focused breathing, you are ready to shift into shamanic journeying which is one way to cultivate your connection to energy.

By cultivating your energy sensitivity, you can develop a valuable tool for navigating both visible and invisible realms. With practice you can refine your ability to perceive the imperceptible, decode the subtle messages of the soul, and move toward deep and lasting healing. This is an art that combines technique, intuition, and compassion, in the service of holistic health.

Key points:

- Developing energy sensitivity is essential to awaken your inner shaman. It allows you to perceive the subtleties of the energy field, identify imbalances, and guide your work intuitively and accurately.

- Kinesthetic sensing (perception through subtle touch) is a fundamental technique. You scan the energy field with your hands, being attentive to the sensations perceived (temperature variations, tingling, heaviness/lightness, etc.). Each sensation has a meaning and may indicate the state of chakras, meridians, or subtle bodies.

- Energy vision (visual perception of the energy field) allows you to see the aura and subtle bodies, perceiving colors, shapes, and textures. This often requires a slightly altered state of consciousness through meditation or visualization or with heart-focused breathing as suggested above.

- Clairaudience (subtle auditory perception) allows gathering information through sounds emanating from the energy field (buzzing, whistling, intuitive words, etc.). Each sound carries a meaning.

- Grounding and self-presence, cultivated through practices like meditation or deep breathing, make you more receptive to subtle information.

- The development of energy sensitivity goes along with an intuitive opening and connection to your inner guidance. You learn to trust your feelings and impressions.

- Personal work is necessary to clarify your own energy field. The more internally balanced you become, the clearer a channel you become for perceiving and transmitting energy.

Here is a guided journey to connect to the shaman’s world of non-ordinary reality.

