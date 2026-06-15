The Psychotherapist and the Shaman

The Psychotherapist and the Shaman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck Mauter's avatar
Chuck Mauter
1d

Thank you. I really needed this this morning.

Beautiful meditation

Reply
Share
1 reply by Psychotherapist and the Shaman
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Shalley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture