Those of you who follow my Substack know that I am a shamanic practitioner, trained in the traditions and practices of the Q’ero as adapted by anthropologist and Shaman Alberto Villoldo of the Four Winds Society. The Q’ero are known as the last direct descendants of the Inkas of Peru,

Recently I had the privilege to spend 12 days with these medicine men and women, sitting in ceremony with them, listening to their teachings and learning directly from them. You who read my Substack also know that I work with the elements of nature whether that be an animal, a tree, a spirit guide, a stone, or a river,

The Inkas believe that we are all Children of the Sun and as Children of the Sun we all have this light in us. We are light beings and our hearts are individual suns that hold and vibrate with not only the light of our sun but the sun behind our sun which they call the Galactic Sun, which many traditions call God. According to the Inka tradition, everything is created of and from this light. The essence of this light is love. Since we are all part of this light, we have access to this light in its various forms, whether that be the rays of the sun that taught me that “words are energy fields that vibrate with the vibration and frequency of the word and its power to manifest, so choose your words carefully” or the elephants that taught me that “I am love and love has the power to remove obstacles and to heal.”

Today, I pick up another thread from my own personal journey and weave it into the teachings from Peru. In a recent shamanic journey, I placed my intention to journey to the place of the elephants to ask them a question. As I arrived at the place of the elephants, I saw an elephant from behind walking down a path. It was a small, perhaps a younger elephant. I called to it. The elephant turned around. I said, “in a previous journey to this place of the elephants, I was told to visit you often because you are the drumbeat of the future. Since you are the drumbeat of the future, that must include my future. I have a question for you. How can I use my creative energy to create a positive present and future for myself?”

I immediately heard, “stay focused on your mission.” Then I saw a herd of elephants in a huddle with their heads together in the center and rear ends turned outward standing in the form of a circle. After a short time, they turned around and formed a circle with their heads pointing outward. In the middle of the circle on the ground were gemstones of different kinds and colors arranged in a pattern. The design reminded me of how the stars in the Big Dipper are arranged. I was told, “These gemstones represent your energy centers and their vibrations. Maintain a balanced relationship with each of your centers for they work together to manifest a positive, healthy and vibrant energy in you and that energy vibrates out from you into the world around you, so that whatever you choose to do will create a positive present and future. The energy you vibrate creates your present and your future.” I thanked the elephants and returned from the journey with this information.

In my journey to Peru, our teacher shared that when we accept and let the pure divine light of love flow through us, we become luminous and our hearts merge with the divine light of Father Sun and Mother Earth. We become the embodiment of the seven rays of light that make up the rainbow. We become Rainbow bodies.

In Andean, Inka, and Q’ero traditions the rainbow body refers to profound spiritual transformation in which a person becomes energetically refined, integrated with the mountains, the ancestors and Pachamama, and manifests an increased luminous presence. It’s described as moving from an ordinary, dense being into a subtler, light-like state that is in harmony with the cosmos.

Regardless of our place of birth, we all have a skeleton with the exact same number of bones. Likewise, we share the same luminous anatomy, which includes the chakras and the acupuncture meridians. The description of the chakras we are most familiar with come from yoga, but we can find reference to the chakras among the Hopi, the Inka, the Maya and many other Aboriginal cultures around the world. The chakras represent elemental human qualities. Like the organs in the body, each chakra performs a unique function. Each chakra also has a unique frequency that we perceive as one of the seven colors of the rainbow. The Amazon shamans believe that when you clear all your chakras you acquire a “rainbow body.”

As we shed our hucha, that dark, dense, disorganized, negative energy, our essences naturally become brighter. We become our own beacon of light and radiate this to others and to ourselves. If we recognize that the energy of our own inner light increases when we radiate this love to ourselves, other people, plants, creatures, the Apus (mountains), Mother Earth, Father Sun and the Cosmos, then we truly are the embodiment of light-projecting enlightened, joyous energy.[1] When we have cleared all our chakras, we acquire a rainbow body. Each center vibrates at its natural frequency, and we radiate the seven colors of the rainbow. I think this is what the elephants meant when they said,

The colors of those seven stones “are the vibrations of your energy centers (chakras). Maintain a balanced relationship with each of your centers for they work together to manifest a positive, healthy and vibrant energy in you and that energy vibrates out from you into the world around you, so that whatever you choose to do will create a positive present and future.”

With that information, my path becomes to release my hucha, that dark, disorganized, heavy negative energy from my field—energies from unresolved and unhealed traumas, energies from shame and guilt, energies from unforgiveness, energies from blaming others, seeing myself as a victim, unresolved anger—all those places where I’m vibrating on David Hawkin’s frequency scale below 200.

As you can see, as we release the energies of shame, guilt, apathy, grief, fear, desire, anger, pride and stop projecting them on to others making them the “bad guys”, we naturally shift our vibrations to higher frequencies. We access the vibration of love that already lives in the heart. When the Inka say we are children of the Sun, I understand that to mean that we are children of God, born from that divine light whose essence is love. Our individual heart is our individual mirror and expression of that light and love that we are to radiate out into the world in service and wisdom.

Here is a guided journey to clear, illuminate and balance your chakras to begin a journey toward becoming a rainbow body. I suggest that you open sacred space prior to beginning this journey.

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[1] Delgado, Jorge Luis, Inka Wisdom, 42.

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