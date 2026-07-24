In many shamanic traditions[1], every relationship creates an energy field through cords, threads, and agreements. When we clear rage, victimhood, or heavy energy called hucha in ourselves, the shared field lightens. The other person then relates to a different us and a different energetic atmosphere.

In many shamanic and contemplative traditions, the healing and forgiveness work that we do in relation to another person does affect the other person, but usually in subtle, non-controlling ways. It’s less “I change them” and more “I change the field we share.”

Thus, the practices of soul retrieval, cord‑cutting, Despacho offerings, or forgiveness rituals are seen as dissolving outdated contracts such as revenge, resentment, and over‑attachment. This can free both people from entanglement, even if the other never consciously “does the work.”

When we do our work, we change the story. When you move from “you destroyed me” to “this was a painful teacher, I choose my power and compassion,” the mythic story between you shifts. That shift can reduce conflict, soften their defensiveness, and sometimes invite change—but without forcing it. The other person still has free will. Your healing may make change possible through lesser tension, more peace, and new options, but it doesn’t override their choices or karma.

Even outside shamanism, when you stop blaming, set clean boundaries, and act from calm instead of reactivity, the relationship dynamics often change. Some people soften. Others drift away. Either way, the pattern is different.

Our healing and forgiveness always affect the relational field and our side of the bond. That often influences the other person, sometimes quite strongly, but it doesn’t guarantee they will heal, apologize, or transform. The primary promise in shamanic work is that you and the shared field become clearer, lighter, and freer.

And this shift can extend to our ancestors. The shaman knows that when we step outside of time and space we have access to the past and to the future. The shaman knows that the place to change reality is in its non-matter state, its energy state. So, when we step outside of time and space, we step into the energy world. It is in this place that we are able to heal our ancestors.

In many shamanic traditions, the belief that we can “heal our ancestors” rests on a different view of time, self, and relationship than modern Western individualism. When we step outside of time and space into the spirit world, the past, present, and future interpenetrate in the spirit world. When you heal a pattern in your own soul and energy field, that shift ripples “backward” and “forward” through the ancestral and descendants’ lines.

In the shaman’s view, we are in an interconnected soul or family field. We are not a separate unit but part of an ancestral soul‑field. Therefore, unresolved trauma, oaths, or burdens of ancestors are carried in descendants as repeating patterns such as illness, addiction, shame, relationship dynamics, etc. Healing in you or through ritual lightens that shared field, freeing both you and them.

Even though our ancestors are dead, in the shaman’s view, we are in a reciprocal relationship with them. Ancestors are still present and influenced by the living through offerings, prayers, and ceremonies. That is why we suggest that you make altars with pictures of your ancestors, honoring them and making a space for them. That is why we do Despachos and psychopomp work. These affect the soul field. In these ways, we can help them complete what was unfinished, guide lost or stuck spirits and release them from entanglements.

The stories, symbols and the myths we live by are real forces. When you change the ancestral story—from “we are cursed and victims” to “we are resilient and forgiven”—you alter the mythic template that shapes your lineage.

While shamans frame it spiritually, there are echoes in contemporary ideas such as transgenerational trauma, family systems theory, and even epigenetic effects of stress. Work you do on trauma, forgiveness, and integrity affects the nervous systems and the lives of both current family and future generations.

So “healing your ancestors”[2] means that by transforming inherited wounds, patterns, and stories in yourself—and by ritual work with the dead—you bring light and resolution to the entire ancestral web, which in shamanic understanding includes those who came before us as well as those yet to come.

[1] “Shamanic traditions” are diverse; not all use the same terms or emphasize ancestor healing in exactly this way, I am writing within Andean/neo shamanic and many other animist frameworks.

[2] These are spiritual/energetic understandings, not claims of laboratory measured causal effects.

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