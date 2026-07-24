The Psychotherapist and the Shaman

The Psychotherapist and the Shaman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MzP's avatar
MzP
Jul 24

I go to the forest to heal. I talk out my problems with the River, I commune with nature and sit with Gaia. Ritual brings me home to the elements I come from, and when I walk on our sacred land, and drink her water, I am whole.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Shalley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture