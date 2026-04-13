I just spent twelve days in Peru—8 days in the Sacred Valley and 4 days on the high plateau at Lake Titicaca with fourteen other explorers of shamanism and energy medicine—studying and working with the shamans and healers in the sacred lands of the Children of the Sun.

Julie Hannon, a shaman that I have known and worked with for seventeen years, put together a amazing pilgrimage into the sacred places in Peru where we worked with shamans, teachers and guides that she has known personally and worked with for many years. One of them was Jorge Luis Delgado. Jorge Luis, an Inca by birth and heritage, walks the path of the Chakaruna, a person who helps others pass from one state of consciousness to another and helps others create their own bridges between their minds and their hearts. His passion is to bring authentic Inca heritage, spiritual traditions and handcrafts to worldwide attention.

He received his early training from the Kallawaya shamans of the NE Lake Titicaca region, the lineage of the Wise Ones of the Andes, and from the Q’ero elders of Cusco, who are the last remaining tribal descendants of the Incas.

Author of Andean Awakening: an Inca Guide to Mystical Peru and Pachacuti and Inka Wisdom: Return to Joy, Jorge Luis is recognized worldwide as an authority on Inca philosophy, spirituality, and tradition.

Jorge Luis is an embodied way-shower for this new Earth that we are creating. He teaches that a new consciousness is emerging, leading to a Golden Age that will be fully activated on Earth. He is a keeper of ancient knowledge and uses it to assist in healing for all who are ready. Jorge Luis was born in a small Andean village in Peru and now lives with his family in Puno, Peru, on the shores of Lake Titicaca.

Over the next several weeks, I will write from my journey to Peru, both from my personal experiences on this journey and from Jorge’s book, Inka Wisdom: Return to Joy.

The Andean culture created legends, wisdom, and practices that have survived to the present day because of the light and truth they radiate and because they represent the balance between nature, the cosmos and human life.

The Andean cosmic equation derived from the ancient Inca tradition that saw the human being as luminous energy and understood that all life comes from light and that all light is love. The Incan people and their descendants treasure the dance between Father Sun, Mother Earth and light in all of its manifestations. Within this dance with these divine energies, they recognize that everything is interconnected, interdependent, proportional and reciprocal. With this perspective they created a culture in harmony and in union with the eternal order of the universe and its infinite possibilities. This energy continues to expand and evolve through the vitality of all people who are devoted to the light and to living a life of love, service, and wisdom.

This way of life does not come from an intellectual point of view but from an understanding that this ongoing evolution is being danced into being by Mother Earth and Father Sun, the Divine Mother and the Divine Father. This Andean way is also a portal for other human beings to enter into and experience the world of light and revelation that opens when life is centered on love (Munay), service (Llankay) and wisdom (Yachay).

As Jorge Luis says, “thanks to the collective awakening that is part of his new cycle of life, many contemporary beings are returning to the Andean truths and practices that were hidden from the outside world for five hundred years.”[1] That truth is that we are light-beings, luminous ones and that light is the essence of love. We are the essence of love and when we accept and let kana (pure light) flow through us, we become luminous and merge the light of Father Sun and Mother Earth in our hearts. We become the embodiment of the seven rays of light that make up the rainbow. We become rainbow bodies.

Inka wisdom teaches that we come from light and that we are light. It also teaches that this light is the essence of love. Therefore, we are love. In a recent journey I was told, “It isn’t that we force love or make ourselves love. It isn’t that we force gratitude or make ourselves grateful. It isn’t that we force compassion or make ourselves compassionate. It isn’t that we force ourselves to plant seeds of beauty or make ourselves into beauty. These are frequencies. We vibrate with these frequencies. These frequencies are us.” I asked, “How do we do that?” I was told, “it isn’t something that you do. It is something that you remember. You don’t become love. You remember that you are love. Love created you. You are the vibration that created you. Love is the energy, the vibration that created you. Not only are you held in a fundamental animating and unifying energy of love. You are that fundamental animating and unifying energy. The invitation is to remember.”

The natural state of the human being is pure energy because life originates from light. Each of us is made up of light. When we see ourselves as energy beings comprised of light from, as the Inka would say, Father Sun, we begin to recognize that same light in other human beings and in everything around us. When we develop that awareness, we fill with more light. As Jorge teaches, “Little by little, this light floods our spiritual body, widens our mental body and balances our emotional body so we may live without hatred, fear or negative energies. This process also lightens up the weight and imbalances in our physical body. Our body regains a state of ease in its movements and energy levels. With all our energetic bodies in harmony, we then exist in a powerful state of unity and shine with a luminous essence from all the dimensions of our being. As we refine this energy, as we become more in harmony with our energy bodies, we strengthen our soul and begin to harmonize our relationships with others.”[2]

On our journeys to the sacred sites of Peru we participated in ceremonies where we shed our stories of fear, shame, anger and trauma and received limpias by the shamans who used condor feathers and their Mesas (medicine bags) to clear our energy fields of dark, heavy and disorganized energy called hucha. We received transmissions of energy to strengthen our energy fields and to allow more of our natural essence of light and love to shine through.

Over the next weeks, I’ll share more of this pilgrimage into the sacred places in Peru and the teachings of Jorge Luis Delgado.

[1] Delgado, Jorge Luis. Inka Wisdom: Return to Joy, 16

[2] Ibid., 20

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