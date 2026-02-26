The Psychotherapist and the Shaman

The Psychotherapist and the Shaman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Hill's avatar
Pat Hill
Feb 26

There is only The One.

Reply
Share
Chuck Mauter's avatar
Chuck Mauter
Feb 26

Great meditation & story

Thanks

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Shalley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture