You are not separate from the Universe. It isn’t about trying to convince yourself that something is untrue. It is about remembering something deeply true that you have simply forgotten that you are inseparable from the Universe that created you. A wave does not need to earn the ocean. A star does not need to qualify for the sky, and you do not need to prove your worthiness to the very intelligence that brought you into existence. You are already deserving. You always were.

Shamanic journeying and working with helping spirits are fundamental to shamanism. It establishes trusting relationships with spiritual allies for receiving guidance and support for daily living. As a shamanic practitioner, I journey regularly to seek information, support and guidance for living in these times of transition.

Over the past several years, my shamanic journeys have resulted in receiving information that has become what I might call foundation stones for my life. I do not know whether these foundation stones have meaning for others or not, but I do know that one of the roles of the shaman is to serve the community, and so I offer my journeys and these foundation stones in that spirit.

I traveled to the Underworld to visit with Huascar, the guide and guardian of the Underworld in the Andean tradition. We came to a pool of water surrounded by beautiful vegetation. I noticed many hummingbirds. Huascar told me, “This is the Place of the Hummingbirds.” I looked into the pool, which was crystal clear. Mist rose from the pool, and Huascar told me that the mist rising from the pool was the wisdom of the hummingbird. He instructed me to visit this place regularly. and that I would learn to read the mist rising from the pool.

Suddenly I heard these words, “Look deep within the pool that is inside you and you will find the wisdom of the universe.” I thought, “I don’t know whether these words came from Huascar, the pool, or the hummingbirds.”

It was as if Huascar heard my thoughts and answered “It doesn’t matter because they are all one. The energy of the one is continually exchanging itself with the energy of the other.” I thought, “But then how does one distinguish between them?”

Again, as if hearing my thoughts, he answered “There is no distinction. It is the human mind, the ego that has the need to separate.” (Journal, 5-6-12).

In this journey, I learned there is no separation between mind and body, no separation between spirit and matter. The energy of one is continually exchanging itself with the energy of the other. This was the message. This is a message that science itself is now asserting. Everything is made up of energy, and everything exchanges that energy with everything else at all times.[i]

Foundation Stone #1: Energy of the one is continually exchanging itself with the energy of the other. This suggests that my energy continually interacts with all that is around me. There is no separation. We are one.

In another journey, I focused my intention on absorbing solar flares. As I did, I heard these words vibrating everywhere, “Words create reality. The words that you speak create energy fields that vibrate with the frequency of the word or words. That energy attracts to it the reality of that word. So, choose your words carefully.”

Foundation Stone #2: Words are energy fields that create reality. Choose carefully.

Another time I journeyed to a place I’ve come to know as “the place of the elephants.” I asked an elephant if there was any information that I needed to know from the elephants, she said, “you are loved and connected” adding “not only are you loved, you are love, and not only are you connected, you are the connection.” The elephant continued, “It is from love that you have power. It is from love that you push through obstacles and resistance. It is from love that you have strength. It is from love that you serve. It is from love that you know. It is from love that you heal.”

Foundation Stone #3: I am love and the connection. It is from love that I have power. It is from love that I push through obstacles and resistance. It is from love that I have strength. It is from love that I serve. It is from love that I know. It is from love that I heal.”

In another shamanic journey to explore how I can use my energy to create a positive present and future for myself, I was shown gemstones arranged in a pattern that reminded me of the Big Dipper. I was told that these gemstones reflected the vibrations of my energy centers and that I must maintain a balanced relationship with each of my centers because these energy centers work together to manifest a positive, healthy and vibrant energy in me. I was then told that the energy from my energy centers vibrates into the world around me and affects what I create, including my present and my future.

Foundation Stone #4: The energy from my energy centers vibrates into the world around me and affects what I create, including my present and my future. Therefore, I must maintain a balanced and healthy relationship with each of the chakras because these energy centers work together to manifest a positive, healthy and vibrant energy in me.

In conclusion, these insights from the Universe, what I am calling four foundations stones for living suggest that (1) the condition of the energy body, what the Andean shamanic traditions call the Luminous Energy Field, affects and influences, even determines what I create in life because (2) the energy of the words I speak and (3) the vibration of love that I radiate affect the energy around me because (4 )the energy of the one is continually exchanging itself with the energy of the other.

Below is a journey to the Place of the Hummingbirds to ask for what gifts or information they have for you at this time in your life.

The hummingbird is the symbol of the great traveler, and at this level of perception, we recognize that each of us has a unique journey to take. Through Hummingbird consciousness, we become more aware of our spiritual nature and the unique gifts that we can employ to dream a better, more beautiful world.

At hummingbird we are operating at the level of the heart and soul. We’re not focused on the hundreds of flowers we must drink from in order to survive; rather, we’re concentrating on the journey we’re going to take.

The perceptual state of the hummingbird is associated with the soul, which is aware that Spirit is residing within us. At the level of hummingbird we recognize that our problems are opportunities to deepen our experience of Spirit. This is the level at which intent molds and shapes reality, the place from which we access the gifts of the heart and soul, which allow us to dream courageously.

Journey to the Place of the Hummingbirds

0:00 -15:55

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

[i] Peskin & Schroeder, An Introduction to Quantum Field Theory (1995).

