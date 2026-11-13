Shamanism is a service-oriented practice focused on restoring wholeness of individuals and the world by retrieving lost soul parts, clearing stuck energy, working with spirit allies and coming into balance and harmony with Nature. The person’s role is to be a clear, compassionate channel, what is often referred to as a Hollow Bone, trained in shamanic practices, ethics, grounding, and integration. A Hollow Bone is someone who has become a clear, compassionate channel through which helping power flows—emphasizing service, integrity, and ethical practice.

I just completed another shamanic and energy medicine training with others on becoming a clear channel for spirit, love and healing to flow through. In this process, we become what the Andean traditions call “Rainbow Bodies” where each of our energy centers vibrates at its natural frequency, and we radiate the seven colors of the rainbow. We become Rainbow bodies by

cultivating unconditional love that recognizes the sacred in all beings,

transforming daily actions into prayers of sacred service and

accessing the deep wisdom that flows from our connection to the cosmos.

Back in June, I posted an essay on Becoming Rainbow Bodies. You can access that essay here.

Becoming Rainbow Bodies Psychotherapist and the Shaman · Jun 15 Those of you who follow my Substack know that I am a shamanic practitioner, trained in the traditions and practices of the Q’ero as adapted by anthropologist and Shaman Alberto Villoldo of the Four Winds Society. The Q’ero are known as the last direct descendants of the Inkas of Peru, Read full story

However, here is a wonderful brief summary of what it means to become a rainbow body as explained by seekoneness. Thank you seekoneness.

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