Recently in a shamanic journey I was told in order to create a positive present and future in my life I must “maintain a balanced relationship with each of my energy centers because they work together to manifest a positive, healthy and vibrant energy in me. The energy then vibrates out from me into the world so that whatever I choose to do will create a positive present and future.” The message is that the energy that we vibrate creates our present and our future. There are many energy practices that help us maintain healthy energy centers.

One of my shamanic teachers once said to me, “Moving energy is easy. Stepping into the new energy pattern takes discipline and practice.” From time to time, I find it useful to revisit the practices of the Medicine Wheel. I thought it might be helpful to review the medicine wheel practices and share some energy exercises that we can all do to release and shift what we carry in our energy centers so that we vibrate energy that contributes to a positive present and future. I’ll begin with the practices of the South. The practices of the South are non-judgment, non-suffering, non-attachment and the practice of Beauty. We’ll start with non-judgment.

Non-judgment

To practice non-judgment, we must transcend our limiting beliefs, even the ones about right and wrong, good and bad and fair and unfair. When practicing non-judgment we don’t reject the facts, we reject the negative interpretation of them and the traumatic or victim, powerless, helpless, blaming story we’re tempted to weave around them. We move from judgment to discernment. Then we create a story of strength and compassion built on the facts.

Exercise:

Everything is energy. Every thought, story, image, feeling, belief, etc. creates an energy field that vibrates with that information. Think of some person or situation where you hold judgment and notice how you get stuck in the soup of anger, bitterness, resentment, and unfairness. Now close your eyes and imagine that judgment as an energy field and see all the thoughts and feelings vibrating in the energy field. Really let yourself see it.

Now notice how you’re attached to that judgment. Do you see energy cords extending from you to the field? Is it stuck to you somehow? Do you see yourself in the field, actually a part of it? Is that person or situation that you judge part of your story?

Now, decide what you want to do with this judgment. Do you want to keep it? Do you need to keep it? Does it serve some purpose for you? Or do you want to cut your relationship to this judgment? Do you want to step out of your identification with this energy field? If the answer is yes, let yourself find a way to cut your relationship to this judgment. You can imagine taking scissors or a knife and cut the energy cord, or maybe you see it as energy that is plugged into you, or you are plugged into it. If so, pull the plug. If you are in the energy field, find a way out. Call on your power animal or spirit guide to help you. Remember, energy follows awareness and intention. This is the work that we have to do.

Once you have cut and released your attachment to judgment, bring your attention and focus to non-judgment and see the energy field that is vibrating with non-judgment. Look deep into the energy field of non-judgment. Experience it with all your senses and then with your intention create an energy cord from you to that energy field that is vibrating with non-judgment. Feel that connection happening. Breathe it in and through your body. Create a relationship with this energy field of non-judgment. Feed this relationship with gratitude, thanking non-judgment for living within you.

The goal of this work is to cut our connection to the energy field of judgment and connect to the energy field of non-judgment. You can do this yourself, using a knife or cutting stone or work with your animal spirits and guides or you can work with someone who can cut these cords for you.

Now, imagine how you will show up in the world now that you have cut and released your relationship with judging and see yourself as that person. How will you think? How will you respond now to similar situations? What is you new narrative?

