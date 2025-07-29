Everything in our known universe is made up of or emits either light and information or energy and consciousness. That means that our bodies are made up of light and information and of energy and consciousness. As a conscious being with a body, we are organized light packed with information that is continuously sending and receiving various frequencies.[1]

In a shamanic journey I did now over ten years ago, I traveled to the Underworld to visit with Huascar, the guide and guardian of the Underworld in the Q’ero traditions. We came to a pool of water surrounded by beautiful vegetation. I noticed many hummingbirds. Huascar told me “This is the Place of the Hummingbirds.” I looked into the pool, which was crystal clear. Mist rose from the pool, and Huascar told me that the mist rising from the pool was the wisdom of the hummingbird. He instructed me to visit this place regularly and that I would learn to read the mist rising from the pool.

Suddenly I heard these words, “Look deep within the pool that is inside you and you will find the wisdom of the universe.” I’m thinking, “I don’t know whether these words are coming from Huascar, the pool, or the hummingbirds.”

It was as if Huascar heard my thoughts and answered “It doesn’t matter because they are all one. Energy of the one is continually exchanging itself with the energy of the other.”

“But then how does one distinguish between them”, I wondered.

Again, as if hearing my thoughts, he answered “There is no distinction. It is the human mind, the ego that has the need to separate.”

According to the information given in this journey, there is no separation between mind and body, no separation between spirit and matter. The energy of one is continually exchanging itself with the energy of the Other. This was the message. Everything is made up of energy and everything exchanges that energy with everything else at all times.

If that is the case, it becomes important that we become aware of what we are holding in our energy bodies because that information and consciousness is interacting with and affecting the energy of the other.

During times of upheaval, transition and change, we are more susceptible to the dark and heavy energies of fear, anger and judgment. During these times it is important to have ways to successfully metabolize these emotions so that (1) we don’t project them out in the field thus contributing to increasing the collective fear and anger and/or (2) bury them and carry them in our bodies thus creating stress which contributes to emotional and physical illnesses.

Clearing, rebalancing and blessing our energy centers are fundamental aspects of a shamanic practice and, in my opinion, necessary for a healthy energy body. Clearing, balancing and blessing our energy centers allows us to release dark, heavy and disorganized energies (hucha) that we may be carrying related to the emotions of fear and anger and increase our light and organized energy (sami) related to the elevated emotions of love and gratitude which promotes coherence and harmony and emotional and physical health.

There are many ways to clear, balance and bless the energy centers. Here is one with 3 steps.

1. Do several cycles of heart focused breathing.

2. Clear the chakras

3. Bless the chakras meditation.

It is important to note that cleaning and energetic rebalancing are not one-time processes, but an ongoing practice. As a shamanic practitioner I encourage my clients to integrate these techniques into their daily lives. I may also suggest lifestyle changes, such as healthier eating, a better balance between activity and rest, or a more regular connection to nature, to support their long-term energy balance.

By integrating clearing and rebalancing our energy centers into a regular practice, we create the optimal conditions for deep and lasting healing. The practice assists us in releasing limiting energy patterns, in restoring vitality and in creating an inviting interior to receive nature’s sami (light and organized) energy. This is subtle and powerful work, which honors the multidimensional nature of being and supports its potential for fulfillment at all levels.

Step 1: Heart-Focused Breathing.

1. Focus on your lower energy centers and take a long, slow deep breath and pull the energy from the lower energy centers up to the top of your head. Hold briefly and exhale, releasing and relaxing. Again, bring your attention to the lower energy centers and take another long slow deep breath, pulling the energy up through your solar plexus, through you heart and to the top of your head. Hold briefly and exhale. Repeat one more time.

2. Now, focus your attention on your heart and breathe a little slower and deeper than normal. Breathe in to the count of 4, hold to the count of 4, exhale to the count of 4 and hold to the count of 4.

3. Imagine breathing through your heart. Picture yourself slowly breathing in and out through your heart area and continue to breathe in and out through your heart.

4. Now, think about a positive feeling, a thought of gratitude or appreciation or compassion and care. Recall a time when you felt good inside. Re-experience the feeling. Remember a special place or the love you feel for a close friend, relative or treasured pet. The key is to focus on something that you truly appreciate.

5. Radiate that elevated emotion through your body and out into the world around you. Continue for 10 minutes. Repeat several times a day.

Step 2: Clearing and Balancing the Energy Centers (Chakras)

Locate your first energy center (chakra) located at the base of your spine at the level of your tailbone and pubic bone areas. Hold your hand three to four inches above the chakra. Tune into the chakra and use your fingers and rotate them counterclockwise over the chakra. Imagine that on your body is the face of a clock and rotate your fingertips in a circle to the left several times while breathing out releasing whatever your might be holding in your first chakra. Now move your hand and your attention to the second chakra which is located two inches below your navel and repeat the process of rotating your fingers counter-clockwise several times over the chakra area breathing out and clearing whatever you might be holding there. Move your hand and attention to the third chakra located at the solar plexus between your navel and your sternum and repeat the process of spinning you fingers counterclockwise over the chakra while breathing out, clearing and releasing whatever you might be holding in that chakra. Continue this process for the other four energy centers—the heart chakra located in the center of your chest. The fifth chakra located in your throat area; the sixth chakra located in the center of your forehead between your eyebrows and the seventh chakra located on the top of your head. After you have cleared all chakras, go back to your first chakra and spin your fingers clockwise (to the right) several times to strengthen and balance it. Repeat this for all seven chakras. Now bring your hands together, fingertips and palms touching and place them on your chest at the level of your heart. Activate an elevated emotion of compassion, love and appreciation and radiate these emotions through your body and out around you into the field around you and then out to your family, friends and into the collective field. This exercise increases the speed of the chakras, allowing each energy vortex to spin at its optimal frequency. A clean chakra is able to draw in natural energy to replenish the reserves in your energy field and keep us in exceptional health.

Step 3: Blessing the Chakras[2]

1. Place your attention in the first energy center.

2. Expand your attention to the space around this chakra area.

3. Once you can sense this space around the energy center, bless that center for the greatest good and then connect to an elevated emotion like love, gratitude or joy and raise the frequency of this center and create a coherent field of energy.

4. Do this for each of the energy centers.

5. Now bring your attention to the 8th chakra which is located about 16 inches above your head. Bless this center with gratitude or appreciation or thankfulness because gratitude is the ultimate state of receivership. This center will then begin to open the door to profound information from the quantum field.

6. Now open your focus and place your attention on the electromagnetic energy surrounding your entire body, building a new field of energy. As your body draws from a new field of electromagnetic energy, you become more light, more energy and less matter. As you raise your body’s frequency tap into an elevated emotion and radiate this energy, this light and vibration out into the field.

Below are guided meditations for heart-focused breathing, for clearing, balancing and blessing the chakras so we can radiate more light.

