Shamanism offers a powerful path of personal development, inviting the individual to dive into the depths of their being to discover hidden resources, heal wounds and realize their full potential. This holistic approach takes into account the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual dimensions of the human being, resonating with contemporary aspirations for fulfilment and self-knowledge.



The shamanic healing process, particularly Soul Retrieval, is a major catalyst for personal transformation. Seeking lost soul fragments, the practitioner accompanies their client on an initiatory journey to the heart of themselves. This journey allows revisiting traumatic past events, releasing repressed emotions and recovering dissociated parts of oneself.



Take the example of a man who suffered abuse in his childhood. We agreed that a soul retrieval may be necessary to restore the part of his soul that had fragmented when he dissociated during an abusive incident.

In the soul retrieval, I found a frightened boy who did not want to return. I assured the boy that there was nothing to be afraid of now and that he could return safely. With much coaxing, the boy hesitantly returned to the man’s heart center.

The client described his experience:

“I felt this energy return, but it remained to the left side of the heart center. Interestingly at the same time I felt another energy return to the right side of my heart. I was surprised by this new entity and wondered whether I should attempt to block it but was given a clear sign that it belonged. Following the retrieval and at Sheldon’s suggestion, I maintained a loving focus on the heart region, encouraging the somewhat separated energies to merge with my heart chakra.” The soul repair process allows a person to reclaim their story, free themselves from limiting patterns and beliefs and open up to new possibilities of being in the world.



Shamanism also invites a deep reconnection with nature and life cycles. By cultivating an intimate relationship with the elements, plants, animals and spirits of nature, the individual learns to perceive themselves as an integral part of the living world. This eco-centered vision leads them to reconsider their place in the world and develop a keen sense of responsibility towards their environment.



Shamanic practice also promotes the development of intuition and creativity. By learning to navigate invisible worlds and communicate with spirits, the individual hones their subtle perception and broadens their field of consciousness. They discover in themselves unforeseen resources of imagination, inspiration and problem-solving.

Consider the woman who held a lot of anger over her grandfather’s abandonment of their family. During a shamanic session focused on ancestral healing, this woman was able to step into her grandfather’s shoes and see through his eyes. In this process, we step out of our shoes and into the shoes of a chosen ancestor, accessing their energy field so we can experience their life stories as they lived them. During this healing session the woman saw the fear and anguish her grandfather bore over the deaths of two of his children—one at six months due to an accident and another at ten years due to an illness. The client reported:

“He felt helpless and unable to care for his family. My grandfather left because he couldn’t handle seeing any reminders. He no longer felt capable of being a good provider. I was blown away. I always had this story of him as not caring and just being irresponsible. I learned that he cared too much and couldn’t handle it emotionally. I was able to forgive my grandfather and change the story I was carrying. I saw my grandfather in a new light which in turn made me feel lighter.”

This woman’s story illustrates, when we do shamanic ancestral healing, we are able to free ourselves from the burdens carried over generations and make peace with our families. By changing our perspective, we are able to gain a new understanding, which facilitates a shift.

Shamanism is also a path of empowerment and taking responsibility. By learning to dialogue directly with life forces and mobilize their inner resources, the individual gains autonomy and self-confidence. They no longer perceive themselves as a victim of circumstances, but as a co-creator of their reality, capable of influencing their destiny through their choices and actions.

In summary, shamanism offers a powerful path of personal development, inviting the individual to plunge into the depths of their being to undergo a real metamorphosis. Whether through Soul Retrieval, reconnection with nature, development of intuition or empowerment, this holistic and experiential approach promotes the fulfilment of the being in all its dimensions. By integrating shamanic teachings into their daily life, individuals can become conscious architects of their existence, acting with wisdom and compassion for their own evolution and that of the world around them.

