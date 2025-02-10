The concept of soul loss in natural elements is a fundamental aspect of the shamanic worldview. According to this perspective, everything in nature is animated by a spiritual essence, a life force that connects all beings. Elements such as earth, water, air, and fire are considered as living entities, endowed with their own consciousness and wisdom. When these elements undergo traumas or imbalances, they can lose soul fragments, just like humans do.



Identifying imbalances and disturbances in natural elements requires a deep connection with nature and the ability to feel the subtle energies that flow through it. The practitioner must develop an increased sensitivity to changes in landscapes, variations in natural cycles, and signs of distress emitted by the elements. Natural disasters, environmental pollution, and invasive human interventions are all factors that can cause soul loss in elements.



The retrieval process of soul fragments in elements involves a shamanic journey into the spiritual worlds, guided by the intention of restoring harmony and balance. The practitioner, in collaboration with their allies and the guardian spirits of the elements, sets out to search for the lost fragments and engages in a healing and reintegration process. This process may involve purification rituals, offerings, chants, and prayers to honor the elements and ask them for forgiveness for the injuries inflicted.



It is essential to understand that the healing of natural elements is intimately linked to our own healing and that of the planet as a whole. As human beings, we are deeply interconnected with our environment, and any imbalance in the elements inevitably affects our physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. By working towards the restoration of the integrity of the elements, we contribute to our own healing and that of the entire web of life.



I am a member of a network of healers that meets monthly to do shamanic journeys and healing practices for each other and for the earth. On this occasion we set our intention to do healing work for the earth. One of the participants set her intention to journey to the Upper World to perform an Illumination for the Earth. The Illumination is a process of identifying the chakras of a location and clearing any dark, heavy, dense, disordered and incompatible energies that are being held there and then illuminating the chakras with light, ordered and compatible energy that brings balance and harmony to the area.

She shares her journey:

“I journey to the Upper World with the intention to receive guidance related to healing the Earth and all our relations at this time.

I arrive at the Upper world and am greeted by the guardian of this world. I state my intention. He pauses briefly and brings me to Christ. Somehow Christ is not surprised I am there asking for his help. He listens to my intention and very calmly says ‘you are ready for this, let’s go’.

He takes my hand, and I black out. I open my eyes and am now in a pitch-black area. It feels like a cave, but I cannot see anything. I am wondering if this is the womb of the Earth. It feels barren and depleted. Dark and barren. I know I am not alone, and Christ is with me, although I cannot see anything. I just know it.

I ask: ‘is this where I should start the healing?’

I am told, ‘No, start at the heart, that is the best place to start. Start with the heart’.

Now I am wondering where I can find the heart chakra of Mother Earth. Before I can utter a word, the Spirit takes me back in time to the Garden of Eden. I am hovering over this heavenly place with a luminous being, like an Angel by my side and marvel at the beauty of this place. The Angel says ‘Your words and stories create your reality. The story of being kicked out of the garden has created the reality you see today.’ In front of my eyes, like fast forwarding through a movie, I can see Adam and Eve leaving the garden carrying with them guilt, shame, fear, rejection, separation, overwhelming burdens on their shoulders. They step into a land that mirrors their inner world. I see Mother Earth, once a beautiful, gigantic, strong woman, now laying dark and barren before them. As ‘the movie’ fast forwards through the ages of time, l see her becoming weaker and weaker, barely able to move her body and now she is slowly losing her breath. The pain and suffering of her children mar her face, her body is tied up with heavy ropes of dark energies. Her skin is burnt in large patches. The Angel tells me that these are places on Earth but not to worry about country names because these come and go. It is such a devastating image of suffering, darkness and desolation. The Angel tells me ‘it is the story in people’s hearts. This is the path and the world it creates. This story creates this reality, and people choose to follow it.’

My eyes fill with tears and I cannot simply just watch the strength, energy and life of this Goddess Earth slowly dying. I call for help from the Spirit world to free her. I hear the sounds of thousands upon thousands of animals and birds rushing in. They cover her body and start biting, gnawing, ripping the cords that entrapped her and release her gradually. Panthers, jaguars, lions, are ripping forcefully the cords. Eagles, condors, and birds of the air are pulling them away. Snakes are clearing the junk and darkness. Hummingbirds bring color and joy to her. She finally starts to breathe easier and is able to gently move her body.

In the midst of all this action, Christ ‘walks’ towards us. I recognize him as the Angel that was always by my side. He says, ‘it is the hearts, people must let go of this story from their hearts for change to be lasting.’

‘How would they do that? And then what?’ I ask.

He lifts me up and from that level I see the other story path, where humans are still in the garden. Light fills the space. Mother Earth and all her children, the two legged, four legged, feathered, finned, furred, stone people, plant people, creepy crawlers, are thriving. She is covered with lush gardens, beautiful rivers, adorned with powerful mountains. It is a place where life is vibrant and harmonious.

I look perplexed at Christ, wondering how does one get there. My gaze is immediately directed to the action below me on this barren Earth. At Christ’s order, animals are now the ones taking the stories out of people’s hearts. It takes only one person for their entire lineage to become free. When a heart is not imprisoned by the story any longer, it becomes filled with the light already there that now can burst forth and fill the entire being. This light now creates a narrow rainbow bridge and the person steps over the bridge taking with them their entire lineage and future versions of themselves. Fewer and fewer people are left on this side. It happens so fast! Almost everyone crossed over.

‘What happens to this suffering Earth?’ I ask.

‘She will merge with the other one when all her children are safe on the other side. She is one and the same and will be able to live in her whole beauty and fullness.’ Christ tells me.

For a moment I am allowed to see how that time looks in all its splendor. It is near. I feel like a small child in the presence of Christ. He turns towards me, bends a little and places his arms on my shoulders, looks me in the eyes and says, ‘how could you believe that story? When have I not loved you? That was not the story my Father and I intended for you. This is the story I always intended for you’ and he points to the thriving Earth. ‘Do you still not know my heart?’ I have a deep feeling that these questions are not for me only, but for all people.

Christ continued, ‘when did I not desire mercy rather than sacrifice?’ I am overwhelmed by infinite, indescribable love and compassion. His words keep vibrating in my being ‘how could you believe that story? How could you?’

I lift my teary eyes and see him in all his majesty welcoming Earth as a beautiful goddess into his arms and starting a cosmic dance with his beautiful bride. We are all part of it. I know this is a time to come. I am brought back from my journey.”

However you might respond to this journey, the message seems clear. It is a call for us to return to the heart and remember our original connection to the heart of God represented by the Garden. In remembering that connection, we can retrieve the parts of us that left when we left the Garden. We can remember that we are one with this divine energy and Christ Consciousness and find ways to radiate that wisdom to the world. By working towards the restoration of the integrity of that relationship, we contribute to our own healing and that of the entire web of life.

