Something is shifting in the collective… and many of us can feel it deep within our bones.

Yet, this invitation isn’t asking us to do or become anything: it’s asking that we shed our old skin, so we can arrive at the next phase of our evolution, a reality that’s already waiting for us.

While the world around us holds on to old forms, we have another choice: to let go with grace. To trust the beauty and softness of the new skin growing beneath the surface. To remember an older intelligence, one rooted not in control, but in relationship. Not in domination of nature, but in reciprocity with it.

This is the wisdom carried by the sacred Andean codes. And if you’re feeling the call, I join Alberto Villoldo, Marcela Lobos and the Four Winds Society and invite you to view the premiere of a brand-new documentary—a very special film exploring these ancient transmissions for this time of planetary awakening.

The shift, the evolution, we are all feeling is no different than a tree shedding its leaves, or the moon disappearing before another cycle of illumination.

However, we live in times when the right relationship with life has largely been forgotten. And without this ancient wisdom, we struggle to complete what has already begun deep within us.

The sacred Andean codes offer this wisdom in a very special way. The codes are a form of transmission, allowing the wisdom of Spirit and nature to directly take root within our energy fields—bypassing the thinking mind and informing the intelligence of the heart.

In this new film, Marcela and Alberto share the story of these transmissions, why they are being shared now, and how their wisdom can change our lives as we step into the future together.*

*From Alberto’s promotional email.

Click on the link below to sign up to be part of the free live viewing of the Sacred Andean Codes. You may need to highlight the link to access it.

https://products.thefourwinds.com/MKI-documentary-optin-2026

