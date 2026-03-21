Recently, I dreamed that I see a person that is surrounded by a gray field of energy. As I look closer, I notice another energy field surrounding the body but within the gray energy. This energy is a purple-pinkish color. I know that is the energy of pure love. I notice that the grayish field contains the energy of wounds, traumas and narratives created to manage those wounds and traumas. I then see another person. This person is radiating his energy field of love to this person. As the energy of love penetrates the other’s grayish energy field, it begins to break up the gray field, dissolving it and the energy drifts up and floats away, dissipating and disappearing, which allows the energy field of love that was underneath that field of gray energy to shine and radiate out.

I become aware that as a person radiates the frequency of love to another person, that energy will break up and loosen up the gray field containing the imprints of wounds, pain, hurt, trauma, limiting beliefs and narratives so that it dissolves and floats away which allows that person’s natural energy field of love to shine and radiate out. It is like there were overlays of darker, heavier energy that was preventing the field of love that the person naturally is to shine and radiate. Once the overlay was dissolved, love naturally radiates.

It isn’t that we have to force love or make ourselves love. It isn’t that we force gratitude or make ourselves grateful. It isn’t that we force compassion or make ourselves compassionate. It isn’t that we force ourselves to plant seeds of beauty or make ourselves into beauty. These are frequencies of who we are. We vibrate these frequencies. These frequencies are us.

The fascinating thing is that it isn’t something that we have to do. It is something that we remember. We don’t become love. We remember that we are love. Love created us. We are the vibration that created us. Love is the creative energy of the Universe, the vibration that created you. Not only are you held in a fundamental animating and unifying energy of love. You are that fundamental animating and unifying energy. The invitation is to remember.

Another fascinating thing is that if you are not able to jump right to love and radiate the love that you naturally are, all you have to do is to be willing. Willingness alone shifts the field toward a higher vibration and the vibration of love. David Hawkins, MD, PhD, the creator of the Hawkins Map of Consciousness shows that willingness moves your vibration from a low-energy level to a higher energy state. See diagram below.

The Hawkins Map of Consciousness is a logarithmic scale (1–1,000+) developed by Dr. David Hawkins that maps human emotions and behaviors to vibrational frequencies. The scale was developed using kinesiology (muscle testing) to “calibrate” the frequencies of human consciousness. It distinguishes between low-energy based states (shame, fear, anger) and high-energy “power” states (love, joy, peace). The critical turning point is 200, which differentiates destructive behaviors from empowered ones. While critics argue the scale is a subjective, non-empirical, and linear oversimplification of complex human emotions, it can be a useful tool for personal growth in that it opens up the possibility to believe that we vibrate at different frequencies and we can identify a prevailing energy level and foster higher ones. The shaman who has reached the level of sage and eagle knows that our thoughts and beliefs are energy fields that create our realities. What is it that you want to create?

Key Aspects of the Hawkins Scale:

The Power/Force Threshold (200): Levels below 200 (Shame, Guilt, Apathy, Fear, Anger) contract energy, while levels 200 and above (Courage, Acceptance, Reason) expand it.

Source: David Hawkins, MD, PhD. Power vs. Force: The Hidden Determinants of Human Behavior.

In Andean shamanism we turn our wounds into sources of power and agency through love, compassion, gratitude and planting seeds of beauty. We turn fear into fearlessness and courage, freedom and empowerment through love, flow (trusting the Universe), clarity (becoming certain of our path) and peace. We dream our world into being from a place of stillness through beginner’s mind, living consequently, transparency and integrity and we become one with Spirit by trusting synchronicity, owning our projections through awareness, stepping into stillness and surrendering to our becoming.

When we notice a disturbance in our field—something that triggers feelings of anger, guilt, shame, fear, etc., the first step is to acknowledge the presence of this emotion. Rather than identifying with the energy of those emotions by saying, “I am angry” or “I feel guilty” or “I am scared”, you might say “anger is present” or “guilt is present” or “fear is present.” This allows you to disidentify with the energy which opens space for a way to shift the energy. If we apply Hawkins’ scale and have the courage to allow whatever is coming in without judgment that it is right or wrong, good or bad or even fair or unfair but just is, we have moved into neutrality and this dissolves the illusion that there is some separation between me and that other that is the seeming source of my disturbance. As you can see from the scale, this awareness alone shifts the energy of your field out of the energies of disempowerment. This not only alters the vibration and frequency of your field, it alters the vibration and frequency of the field around you and even the disturbance.

Once we have activated the frequency of neutrality, we now have the option to make a choice on how best to respond to the disturbance. Perhaps, we can move to acceptance or love or gratitude or peace. If you can’t jump directly to radiate love to the situation, can you step into willingness to radiate love? Maybe you can’t even say you are willing. Can you say you want to be willing to shift your awareness and thus your energy? Start where your heart opens and your field expands. That alone shifts your energy and the energy in the field that contains this disturbance and opens you to other possibilities. We have now moved out of the defensive, fight, flight, freeze energy, which is hard-wired to react in a certain way, into a place of empowerment where we have choice. We can then choose love, compassion, gratitude and beauty. We can ask for clarity on what will bring us peace in this situation. We can step into stillness and find our place of integrity and become aware of the potential consequences of our thoughts and actions and become one with Spirit by trusting synchronicity, embracing those shadowy, and unhealed projected parts with love and compassion and surrender to our becoming with grace and gratitude.

If this resonates with you or you want to explore this possibility, here is a guided journey to explore this process of shifting your vibration.

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