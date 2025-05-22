Introducing my new book, The Power of Shamanism and Energy Medicine: Personal Stories of Healing and Transformation. "

From the Forward

Shamanic healing is an ancient and profound pathway to remembering who and what we truly are: whole, connected, and full of magic. It is a return to harmony, a reawakening of our deep connection to Spirit, nature, and the wisdom held within our own souls. Through this work, we do not merely seek healing; we reclaim our power, rewrite old stories, and open ourselves to the unseen forces that guide us toward wholeness.

Shamanic practice reminds us that life is not just something that happens to us. It is something we are co-creating with Spirit every moment of every day. Through the wisdom of the unseen realms, the rhythms of nature, and the whispers of our own souls, we remember how to walk with purpose, trust, and a little bit of wonder.

The journey Sheldon shares with you here is one of deep personal transformation shaped by years of shamanic practice, direct experience in the unseen realms, and a profound relationship with Spirit. He weaves his knowledge through both his healing work and through his art. In both his journeywork and his creative expression, Sheldon allows the sacred to move through him, offering healing through words and through the very essence of his being.

This book is a true gift—one that invites you to step into the mystery and embrace your own healing in a way that is both profound and playful. Healing isn’t just about the work of releasing and shifting. It’s also about rediscovering joy, magic, and the beauty of connection. The stories that Sheldon shares here remind us that we are not alone, that Spirit is always speaking to us (sometimes through feathers and synchronicities; sometimes through big, wild dreams), and that our journey is unfolding exactly as it should.

The world needs more of this medicine. In a time when it’s so easy to feel disconnected, shamanism calls us home—to ourselves, to nature, to each other. Shamanism and its ancient healing tools remind us that the universe is alive and responsive and that there is a sacred rhythm to life waiting to be remembered. Sheldon’s words are an invitation to trust, to step into that rhythm, to open up to possibility, and to let the adventure of your own healing surprise you.

So, take a deep breath. Settle in. Let this book guide you, inspire you, remind you of the magic that is already within you, and help you reclaim the magic that is your birthright. May this book serve as a doorway for you—one that leads to healing, insight, and a deeper communion with the mystery of life. Trust what calls to you within these pages. Your heart and soul know the way.

–Julie Hannon, Shaman, Teacher, Mentor

Here is the introduction to the book which tells the reader how this book to be. It in itself is a fascinating story on the power of a shamanic practice. This post is somewhat longer than my usual posts, but I wanted to share with my readers some of the background of this book.

Introduction

The Path of the Feather

“The path of the feather makes your life a personal vision quest, initiating you into the ways of the shamans.” Mary Rockwood Lane

Humans are waking up to the reality that we must change our attitudes toward the earth and all its inhabitants if we are going to survive.

There are several spiritual paths that honor this reality and are guided by the concept of ecocentrism, which regards all living and non-living elements of our world as interconnected and deserving of moral consideration. Shamanism is one such path. Shamanism holds that everything is alive and has a spirit or energetic signature. Not only is everything alive, but everything is also connected and has its own form of conscious awareness, whether it is a stone, a tree, an animal, an organ in the body, or the earth herself. Because everything is conscious and connected, the universe is capable of responding to our most sacred intentions. Shamanism, especially Andean shamanism, teaches sacred reciprocity with all things and the necessity of living in harmony and balance with each other and with nature.

Central to all shamanic traditions is the practice of journeying. In a shamanic journey, the shaman enters an altered state of consciousness and travels into the spirit realm of non-ordinary reality to work with helping spirits to heal and retrieve information for themselves and others in their community.

Shamanism divides the world into three levels: the Lower World, the Middle World, and the Upper World. These aren’t physical places, but rather energetic domains. The world we live in is the Middle World and corresponds to ordinary reality. Shamanism considers this physical world to be populated by spirits and have an invisible spiritual or energetic aspect that we are often unconscious of. The Upper World is associated with the sky, celestial beings and high spiritual energies. It is the domain of our destiny, potential, and possibility. It is also where the spirits of the dead go after completing their journeys. The Lower World associated with the unconscious, deep emotions and hidden aspects of oneself. It is the realm of the soul[1] which connects us to the source of all things, and where the record of all life’s history is held. In general, these three worlds and the energies within them make up what Carl Jung called the Collective Unconscious.

According to shamanism as taught by Alberto Villoldo and the Four Winds, the Lower World is divided into four chambers—the Chamber of Wounds, the Chamber of Contracts, the Chamber of Grace, and the Chamber of Treasures. Each chamber within the soul realm contains a record of an individual soul’s history. The concept of soul and vital life force is at the heart of shamanism. In the shaman’s view, the soul is seen as an individual’s spiritual essence, his or her vital life force that animates them and connects them to the universe. It is perceived as a multidimensional entity in the shamanic view. As we journey into each chamber, we can read the records of this vital life force and uncover our deeply buried wounds, contracts, blessings, and gifts.

In a journey to my own Chamber of Treasures, I received the gift of a quill pen. This is a writing implement made from the feather of a large bird. For almost 1,500 years, people used quill pens to write letters and documents. By the middle of the nineteenth century, however, steel nibs were well on their way to ousting the trusty quill. Then, in the twentieth century, along came the fountain pen, the ballpoint, the fiber-point, the roller-ball, the gel-point, and other kinds of pens.[2]

The feather has long been an important object in my journey into shamanism and energy healing. The feather first appeared to me in a painting I created. I began painting in response to a dream in 2002. The dream instructed me to paint an ambiguous background—assorted colors and various, undefined shapes, patterns, and lines. I would then stare into the background in a meditative state and simply notice what appeared to me. In one painting, I saw a man wearing what looked like a monk’s cowl—a long, hooded garment with wide sleeves. He held out a large bowl with a feather in it, as if he were extending it to me.

Years later, after receiving the quill pen in the Chamber of Treasures, I revisited this painting. For the first time, I considered that the bowl holding the feather may be an inkwell, the container that holds the ink used for writing with a quill. (See Figure 1 below.) I called this painting “The Gift.”

Figure 1

A few weeks after completing this painting, during my meditation, a hand appeared right in front of my face holding a large feather, as if extending it to me.

In 2005, I took a weekend training program with shaman Sandra Ingerman. For years, I’d had dreams about energy healing and even of wearing a shamanic headdress while performing energy healing on a woman. I’d also experienced a powerful healing session with a shaman while on vacation in Sedona, Arizona. So, I went into this weekend workshop wondering if shamanism was meant to play a role in my life.

During this weekend workshop, Sandra had us journey to the Upper World to meet a spirit guide in human form and ask for guidance or information concerning some question we had about our lives. In my journey, I was taken to the Upper World on a winged horse. I arrived at a beautiful, celestial-like city made of stunning crystals. People milled about in the streets, but they ignored me. It was like they didn’t even see me.

As I walked through the city, I came to a set of large doors. I knocked. A woman came to the door, and I said, “I am looking for my guide in human form.” Without saying a word, she acknowledged me and invited me in. She went through another door, but soon returned. Again without saying a word, she invited me in. I went into another room, and there was a man (much like the man I had painted) with a feather in a jar on his desk. I asked, “Are you my guide in human form?”

He said, “Isn’t that who you are looking for?”

I nodded.

“Trust her,” he said, referring to the lady who had led me to him. I had told her that I was looking for my guide in human form, and she had led me to him; therefore, he was my guide.

I then asked him, “How am I to use shamanic healing methods?”

He took the feather, walked over to the window, and dropped it. I watched as it gently fell down and landed on the earth below.

Then, I heard the drumming that indicated we were to end our journeys and return. I went to find the winged horse that had brought me here so I could return the way I had come, but instead, I found myself gliding or climbing down a thread or rope, like a cord of energy, to where the guide had dropped the feather. I landed at the spot of the feather. (Journal, 10-8-2005)

Four years later, in 2009, I began my formal training in shamanism and energy healing at the Healing the Light Body School of the Four Winds, founded by anthropologist Alberto Villoldo. In this training, I was paired with a man who brought a large feather with him. He asked that I use this feather in our work together. Later that week, as I walked out of the building where we were staying, I encountered this man coming up the steps. He was holding that same feather, and he extended his hand, offering it to me. “This belongs to you,” he said. The feather that I first met in a painting, then in meditation, and then in a shamanic journey now manifested in physical form.

When I got home, I researched the meaning of the feather. The first article I came upon spoke of the feather as “the path of the shaman.” And now, fourteen years later, I was given a quill made from a feather as a gift in the Chamber of Treasures.

Gifts received in the Chamber of Treasures are gifts that will allow us to fulfill our destinies and make our intended contributions to life at a particular time. They are gifts that are meant to be used for the greater good. The gifts received in the Chamber of Treasures are exactly what we need in our lives, even if we do not understand the gift at the time. More often than not, the gifts call us to become bigger people than we think we are and to dream bigger dreams than we think we have the capacity for. And that is the power of the gift.

The gift holds an energy field that vibrates with its very essence, which includes its capacity to accomplish its purpose. When we accept the gift, we take that energy into our luminous field and begin to vibrate with the gift’s frequency. That frequency informs our blueprint and starts manifesting in our lives. Soon, we find ourselves doing and accomplishing things we never dreamed we could do. We become co-creators with the gift’s spirit.

For the shaman, the feather is alive, conscious, and connected and responds to his intentions. So, I engaged the quill in conversation to learn more about its purpose.

Sheldon: Quill, I am honored to receive you as a tool for my path. What gift do you bring for me?

Quill: The gift of writing.

Sheldon: I am curious. Of all the ways to write, why do you come to me in the form of a quill?

Quill: In ancient times—from where I come—people made their inks and tinctures from berries, herbs, and things of nature and the natural world. You are the tincture from which to write. Dip me deep into your energies as a shaman and tell the stories of healing that have come through the path of the feather given to you at the beginning of this journey.

Sheldon: I accept your invitation. It was only after you came to me in my journey to the Chamber of Treasures that I saw what was, perhaps, the real meaning of the painting of the man gifting me a feather in a bowl. Perhaps even then it was a quill in an inkwell. I just didn’t recognize it at the time. I now notice that the bowl is so large. There must be a lot to write.

Quill: Write the stories.

At the time of this interaction, I had no idea how this would all unfold. I simply agreed to connect to the energy of the quill, follow its path, and see where the quill took me and what we would create. Since the quill told me to write the stories of healing and transformation that had come through my work as a shamanic practitioner, I contacted clients and people who had taken my classes on shamanism and energy healing and who had participated in shamanic healing. I told them of my journey to the Chamber of Gifts and asked them if they would be willing to share some of their experiences with shamanic healing for a book that I would write on the healing and transforming power of shamanism and energy healing. This book tells their stories.

Shamanism is an ancient spiritual practice that works with the spirits of the unseen worlds of non-ordinary reality to access information, guidance, and healing that can restore us to health and wholeness. Shamanism helps us address the spiritual and energetic aspects of our illnesses and problems. The stories of transformation and healing in this book are the results of common shamanic practices. These practices include:

(1) shamanic journeying, where we travel into the invisible worlds of non-ordinary reality to seek information, guidance, and healing,

(2) the Illumination process, where we clear the energetic imprints of wounds and old stories from the luminous energy body,

(3) soul retrievals, where we retrieve and restore split-off and lost parts of ourselves,

(4) cord cutting, where we release energetic connections to people, traumatic events, and places in our past that are continuing to influence us in negative and destructive ways,

(5) extractions, where we extract from our bodies energies that we have taken on that do not belong to us,

(6) healing and guidance received from interactions with nature, whether that be a tree, a stone, or an animal that crosses our path,

(7) healing and guidance received during various shamanic ceremonies, and

(8) healing and guidance received from visitations during dreamtime.

These practices will all be explained in greater detail as you read the stories of healing and transformation so graciously and generously provided by the people you will meet in this book.

This book would not have come into manifestation without my journey into the Chamber of Treasures, where I received the gift of the quill pen and its invitation to share the stories from my work as a shamanic practitioner and from those clients and participants in my classes on shamanism and energy healing. I am deeply grateful for those individuals who took the time to share their stories with me. It is my hope that their stories will inspire you to connect with the forces of nature and to realize that healing is available to us through the ancient practices of shamanism and energy healing. As you read their stories, I invite you to let them speak to you from each storyteller’s heart. When we listen from places of the heart, stories open portals between the worlds, transcending ordinary time and space, and become invitations for our own healing.

[1] In Shamanism, the concepts of "soul" and "spirit" are often intertwined, but can have distinct meanings. The soul is seen as the individual's essence or vital life force that animates the body and carries the lessons learned from lifetime to lifetime. Spirit is the nonphysical essence of everything. Every object, every animal, every person has a nonphysical counterpart that is spirit.

[2] CW Journal : Winter 2007 : The Quill Pen https://research.colonialwilliamsburg.org/Foundation/journal/Winter07/lettersSide.cfm#:~:text=For%20almost%201%2C500%20years%2C%20people,to%20ousting%20the%20trusty%20quill. Retrieved 1-09-2024.

