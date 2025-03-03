As a Jungian oriented psychotherapist who thinks in terms or archetypes and archetypal patterns operating in my clients and in their family systems, I might think of the shifts happening in the world today as an archetypal shift or a shift in the primary archetypal configurations that have been influencing our consciousness over the past several decades.

Carl Jung believed that archetypes are universal patterns and images that reside in the collective unconscious that shape our perceptions, motivations, and actions even guiding our behaviors at times. He also suggested that new archetypes can arise when a previously unknown aspect of the human psyche becomes significant enough to be represented symbolically across a population. The psychotherapist in me calls this “the return of the repressed or the discovery of what has until now been unknown.”

As a shamanic practitioner, I might view the current condition as soul loss and the need for soul retrieval. The fragmentation of the soul and the loss of vital essence are fundamental concepts in understanding traumas from a shamanic point of view. From this perspective, when an individual experiences a traumatic event, a part of his soul may dissociate and get lost in the spiritual worlds, leading to a loss of vital essence and an energetic imbalance.

Donald Kalsched in his book, The Inner World of Trauma: Archetypal Defenses of the Personal Spirit, defines trauma as any experience that causes unbearable psychic pain or anxiety and overwhelms the usual defenses. When these defenses fail, archetypal defenses will go to any length to protect the Self—the imperishable essence of the personality or what Winnicott referred to as the “true self” or what the shaman might call the ”soul.” In fact, according to Kalsched, these archetypal defenses will go to any length to protect this “True Self” or “soul” even to the point of killing the host personality in which this personal spirit is housed. When I think only of the traumas that I work with in my own psychotherapy and shamanic practice and project that onto the collective level, I conclude that we have suffered a collective soul loss.

From the shaman’s point of view, soul fragmentation is a psychic protection mechanism that comes into play in response to an unbearable life experience. When suffering exceeds the individual's integration capacity, a part of his being detaches itself from the pain. This dissociated part carries away qualities, gifts, memories and resources which then become inaccessible to ordinary consciousness.

The resulting loss of vital essence manifests itself as a feeling of inner emptiness, disconnection and a loss of meaning. The person may feel incomplete, like they are functioning at a slower pace, or lacking vital drive. They may also experience a form of emotional numbness, a difficulty in feeling joy or enthusiasm. They often turn to various behaviors and beliefs in their attempt to fill the void or manage their emptiness.

From an energetic point of view, soul fragmentation creates breaches in the auric field and imbalances in the energy centers. The individual then becomes more vulnerable to negative influences and may struggle to replenish and maintain psychic boundaries. Physical symptoms, such as chronic fatigue, diffuse pain or repeated illnesses, could be reflections of this loss of energetic integrity.

It is important to note that soul fragmentation isn't a pathological process in itself, but a reaction of survival in the face of the unbearable. Each dissociated part carries within it a positive intention, such as protecting the individual from suffering or preserving their deep essence. However, when these parts remain blocked in the past and in the spiritual worlds, they continue to unconsciously influence the person’s life, hindering them from being fully present with themselves.

When I combine the ideas of a shift in archetypes with soul loss, I think about the concept of soul loss within archetypes as another aspect of soul retrieval practice. Archetypes are universal behavior patterns, primordial energies that shape our psyche and life experiences. They are present in our collective unconscious and manifest through roles, symbolic figures, and recurring patterns. When our connection with these archetypes is disrupted or unbalanced, soul fragments within an archetype or archetypal system may get lost, resulting in a sense of disconnection, loss of meaning, or difficulty fully embodying our potential.

Identifying soul losses in archetypes requires a deep understanding of depth psychology and an ability to recognize archetypal patterns in our life. The practitioner must be attentive to signs of imbalance, such as over-identification with or an overvaluing of a specific archetype, difficulty embracing certain archetypal qualities, or a feeling of stagnation in personal development. Trauma, social conditioning, and limiting beliefs can hinder our ability to connect healthily and balanced to different archetypes.

The process of fragment retrieval in archetypes involves a shamanic journey into the deep dimensions of our psyche, guided by the intention of restoring our authentic connection with these primordial energies. The practitioner, in collaboration with their spiritual allies and the archetypal figures themselves, goes in search of lost soul fragments and engages in healing and integration work. This process can involve visualizations, inner dialogues, symbolic rituals, and acts of embodiment to honor and balance the different facets of our being.

It's essential to understand that healing our relationship with archetypes is not about conforming to a pre-established ideal, but rather about embracing our uniqueness and authentic expression. Each individual has their own way of embodying and balancing archetypal energies, based on their history, gifts, and life mission. Soul fragment retrieval in archetypes invites us to reclaim our personal power, embrace our shadow, and unleash our full potential in the world.

Take, for example, a man who grew up in a family environment where the Warrior archetype was overvalued at the expense of the Artist archetype. This man was a sensitive and creative, artistic soul. As a child, he learned to repress these aspects in order to conform to his father's expectations. As an adult, he felt disconnected from his true nature and struggled with depression and anxiety. During retrieval, we found soul fragments related to the Artist archetype. By performing reconnection visualizations, dialoguing with the inner artist, and engaging in acts of care and creativity, we were able to retrieve these essential fragments of his being. Once reintegrated, these fragments allowed him to rebalance his archetypal energies, embrace his artist and use these gifts for himself and others.

In my own practice, I have noticed that at times as we do the healing work around the traumas along a client’s timeline, the parts of the soul that left during those traumatic events return spontaneously or show up in the room waiting to be welcomed home and restored to the soul or Self system. That gives me the hope that as we do the work of healing our collective trauma, trauma that occurred because of our overidentification with certain archetypal energies at the expense of others, those lost, split off and essential fragments will spontaneously return and take up residence in our collective psyche so that once integrated we can use those archetypal energies to restore balance and harmony.

The retrieval of soul fragments in archetypes reminds us that we are multidimensional beings, carriers of a rich tapestry of energies and potentials. Cultivating a conscious and balanced relationship with different archetypes enables us to access greater fulfillment, a deep sense of our identity, and increased ability to navigate life's challenges with grace and wisdom. This practice invites us to embrace our shadow, integrate neglected aspects of ourselves, and authentically connect with our deep essence, beyond conditioning and limitations. This happens at both the individual and collective levels.

