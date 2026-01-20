In times of transition, fear, disruption and chaos, the shamans in the Amazon call on Jaguar. Jaguar helps us move through and beyond fear and step into fearlessness and fierceness. It renews and transforms the life of the rain forest. Jaguar stands for sudden transformation, life and death. It might seem odd to us that the transforming force in the Universe is also associated with death, yet to the ancients these two energies were cut from the same cloth. That which endured was always changing and renewing itself. That which remained unchanging perished. They knew that stable, steady states were only temporary, because everything in the Universe is in flux. The shaman set fire to the underbrush, unleashing in a controlled manner the forces represented by Jaguar. This prevented lightening from starting a fire that would consume the entire forest. They recognized that chaos and order, expansion and contraction, are the natural cycle of life.

When adverse, upsetting and unwanted events strike we have an opportunity not only to regain our health and balance but to make a quantum leap to an even greater level of wellness and wholeness. Healing is a method not only for eliminating symptoms but for achieving increasingly higher states of health and balance. This is the energy of Jaguar. A stable system does not change easily. People generally change not when things are going right but when things are going wrong. Crisis, therefore, becomes a time of opportunity. We can think in the metaphor that a cat has nine lives. When we reach the end of one lifetime, or stage or phase of life it’s important to give the old self a decent burial, and then leap like a Jaguar into who we are becoming. Otherwise, we can spend years patching and fixing an old self that we have outgrown.

The jaguar is the steward and keeper of the gateway of death. Jaguar helps to dismember that which must die in order for the new to be born. A hurricane embodies the chaotic power of jaguar. A beehive or ant colony with its complexity and beauty displays the organizing power of jaguar. Jaguar energy works at the level of a village, an organization or an individual. Sometimes a marriage needs to be dissolved in order for the parties to survive and be healthy. Sometimes a village must be abandoned so that its members can thrive in a different location. Sometimes we have to leave an old way of thinking, a belief system, a job, etc. so that that which wants to come into life can.

When our lives are in crisis, when we feel our lives are beyond repair we need to engage jaguar. In this way jaguar will assist in allowing those parts of us that need to die to do so as well as to regain hope and bring new balance from chaos. Jaguar energy can be summoned to contain the chaotic spread of a cancer or of a fire in the rainforest. It can be summoned to assist a dying person find peace in the chaos that accompanies the dying process and guide her journey back to the world of Spirit.

Jungle people revere jaguar because it can transform heavy energies within the Luminous Energy Field. Legends say that when jaguar enters a ceremony, it devours the negative emotions of anger, fear, and grief. Jaguar is a spiritual clean-up crew, transforming thick, heavy energies into light. As the protector of all life, Jaguar safeguards the ceremonial space against any negative energies that could penetrate your healing circle. When we need spiritual or psychological protection, we need to connect to Jaguar energy. To use this energy to heal or bring balance to life we must become personally acquainted with the spirit of jaguar. Thus the importance of spending time with Jaguar.

Jaguar is the king of the Amazon rain forest and the most important animal for the jungle shaman because it represents the power of transformation. In the lore of the rain-forest people, jaguars are seen as the caretakers of the jungle because they’re at the top of the food chain and have no predators other than man.

Jaguar helps eliminate that which must die in order for the new to be born. Thus, this creature teaches us that crisis becomes a time of opportunity, and death is a call to rebirth. In the jungle, survival entails constant renewal—and the jaguar is a force of change, of life and death. The shamans understand that stable, steady states are only temporary, because everything in the universe is always dying and being reborn. They recognize that chaos and order (or expansion and contraction) represent the natural cycle of life. Thus, jaguar helps us weed out and eliminate that which must die in order for rebirth and transformation to occur

In the Inka tradition, Jaguar is both an archetypal force and a perceptual system. In Jaguar as a perceptual state, the mind interprets our reality. We recognize that the way we experience a situation is influenced by our thoughts and feelings and that everything isn’t necessarily what it seems to be in the physical realm.

The realm of beliefs, ideas and emotions is associated with the jaguar because this type of perception can suddenly transform situations, causing them to be seen in a new light. Such a creature is the archetype of sudden change. The jaguar spots his prey and pounces on it, quickly extinguishing its life. Yet this helps keep down the population of other animals and maintain balance in the rain forest, thus making it possible for other life to thrive in the ecosystem. In the same way, a single insight can allow us to break free from our negative feelings or an old way of operating that’s preventing us from moving forward.

Jaguars are curious and inquisitive—our cat instincts lead us to the right people and situations (or the wrong ones if our feline instinct is flawed). Jaguar perception is associated with the mammalian brain, that of emotion and deep feelings of love, intimacy, family, caring and compassion. Yet it’s also the brain of aggression, superstition, fear, shame and guilt. The language of the level of jaguar is spoken and written words, which we use to form and express ideas and which we use to create our realities.

In a journey several years ago, I traveled to the place of the Ascended Masters to sit with them. While sitting with them, I place my intention on absorbing the solar flares. As I do, I hear these words vibrating everywhere “Words create reality. The words you speak create energy fields that vibrate with the frequency of the word(s). That energy attracts to it the reality of that word. So choose your words carefully.”

As I reflect on this I decide to think about the words I choose in response to what happens in my life and to what people say, because if what I say creates an energy field, I can either fuel the creation of a thought field that maintains and/or creates that particular experienced reality or I can respond in a way that neutralizes the thought field being created or I can respond in a way that creates a thought field of love and compassion by accepting, even honoring the experience in a way that transmutes the energy underlying the words and thereby dissolving its potentially negative impact on myself and the environment. This is the power of Jaguar to change our stories by the words we use.

Here is a guided journey to Jaguar to seek Jaguar’s wisdom and guidance and to invite Jaguar to bring to death in you what needs to die so that rebirth and transformation can occur.

