As I continue to present the practices of the Andean shaman as presented in the Book, The Four Insights: Wisdom, Power and Grace from the Earthkeepers, by Alberto Villoldo, today I explore the practice of fearlessness. Fearlessness allows us to step beyond anger, blame and attack. Anger, blame and attack are often rooted in fear--fear of being rejected, fear of being taken advantage of, fear of being hurt, fear of being wrong, fear of not having enough, and on and on.

Practicing fearlessness means that we first resolve the conflicts that rage inside us. For example, we eliminate our need to be right and fix our perception of every problem within ourselves before we attempt to address the problem itself. This way, we reduce the element of projection—the projection of our own internal conflicts onto the external situation.

In a place of fearlessness, we don’t collude with consensual reality. We’re motivated by a powerful state of personal ethics and not by everyone else’s beliefs. Fearlessness does not mean that we don’t protect ourselves or our families; it means that we don’t respond from a place of anger or violence, attack or blame, but from a place of peace.

As luminous warriors, we open our eyes so that we can see in others the capacity for peace, even if they aren’t expressing it. Some psychologists would say that we project our dark side (our shadow) onto others, creating adversaries in order to avoid looking into our own unhealed selves. Yet making others wrong distracts us from the power we have to eliminate our own potential for being bullies and prevents us from accessing our creative healing energy which we can use to dream a better world.

When we practice fearlessness, we don’t have to create “bad guys” or make others wrong in order to feel reassured that we are righteous victims. When we step beyond fear, violence and death, we can embrace the way of the luminous warrior and create peace. When we find ourselves caught in fear, feeling angry, wanting to strike out and blame or even find ourselves feeling anxious or afraid to do something that we have been called to do, from the shamans’ point of view, we call upon Jaguar to come and take the fear, transmute it, mulch it, and turn it into light so that we can move through and beyond it and respond from a place of confidence, peace and love.

Fear has many faces. It is the natural response to an actual or perceived threat. When a threat occurs, the sympathetic nervous system is activated and the fight or flight switch is turned on. At that moment the brain is bathed in a hormonal and neurochemical cocktail. When this happens, we experience low or no self-awareness, low or no capacity to self-evaluate, low or no ability to self-regulate, low or no facility to establish goals or to act consistently to obtain them. We experience poor self-image and become self-centered and narcissistic in our behaviors.

According to Robert Rhoton, PsyD and Eric Gentry, Ph.D. from their work on Evidenced-Based Trauma Treatment, these responses are absolutely correct responses for someone whose brain is in sympathetic dominance. Such a person also becomes angry, aggressive, defensive, reactive, impulsive, hostile, irrational, unable to focus, bossy, throws tantrums, hits, engages in name calling, feels stuck, sad and withdrawn, whines, cries, complains, sulks and becomes hyperactive, clingy, anxious and irritable. These are not “bad behaviors” according to the authors, just proof of what system we are in.

So, when we see someone acting in the above ways or when we find ourselves feeling or acting in any of the ways mentioned above, these are signs that something has activated the sympathetic nervous system. That is what the brain does. We are either going to attack or run away and avoid or freeze and be unable to act.

We each tend to respond to a threat with a cluster of feelings and behaviors, our default way to protect ourselves. Maybe you become angry and attack, blame, complain or criticize when your sympathetic nervous system gets activated. Or maybe you shut down, become quiet and withdraw and feel powerless to act.

Here is an exercise

1. Identify how you typically response to fear or a threat. Use the list above to help you identify what you do.

2. Allow those thoughts and feelings to surface and imagine them as an energy field. Notice what is vibrating in that energy field. Perhaps memories of frightening, hurtful or shaming events come to mind. Often there are certain memories that are the sensitizing events that set up and hold our response to fear or threat. Allow all the things that want to appear in that energy field to appear.

3. Now, notice how you are connected or attached to that energy field. Are their energy cords connecting you? Is this energy field stuck to you somehow? Are you in the field? Are you stuck to it? Notice if that energy field is attached or connected to a particular chakra. Is there a cord attached to your 6th chakra in the center of your forehead between your eyebrows? Are there certain thoughts or beliefs that connect you to this field? Certain memories?

4. Once you have identified how you are connected to this energy field, find a way to sever your connection or attachment to that energy field. Imagine you have a knife or a feather and cut the cord. Pull the plug on this field. Blow it up. Call on Jaguar to come and cut the cord and to transmute this energy into light and healing. Keep working until you sense this connection has dissolved and you feel you are free from it. Do you need to forgive someone? Perhaps yourself.

5. Now bring into your awareness and mind, the word “fearlessness.” Ask “fearlessness” to show itself to you an energy field. Notice how “fearlessness” shows up for you as an energy field. Are there memories in the field? Colors? Words? Animals? People? Remember everything is energy and that means the word “fearlessness” and all that is associated with “fearlessness” is energy vibrating with information that informs you with “fearlessness.” Let it emerge. See it. Feel it.

6. Now, find a way to connect to the energy field of fearlessness. Create energy cords to it. Embrace it. Step inside it. Bring it into one of your chakras. Let a statement come to you that reflects and activates the energy of fearlessness for you. Call on your spirit guides and helpers, your power animals to assist you. They know how to do this. Ask them to connect you to and activate in you the practice of fearlessness.

7. Visit this place often and build a relationship with fearlessness just like you foster your relationships with the bands or protection, your spirit guides and power animals.

8. In the future when you find yourself caught in the sympathetic nervous system and fear has been triggered, you can shift your awareness by simply calling on and activating the energy field of fearlessness that now vibrates in your LEF and you move from the sympathetic into the parasympathetic system. Rhoton and Gentry point out that once you are in the parasympathetic nervous system, it is impossible to feel any of the feelings and behaviors associated to the sympathetic system. The brain simply can’t go there.

You might also find this audio of a guided journey to reset your fight-flight-freeze or you fear mechanism helpful.

0:00 -12:47

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading The Psychotherapist and the Shaman! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter and any accompanying blogs or articles, including ideas, suggestions, techniques, and other materials, is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition or disease. The content is provided only as general information and is not medical or psychological advice. You understand that this newsletter is not intended as a substitute for consultation with a licensed professional. Please consult with your own physician, mental health specialist, or spiritual advisor for matters related to emotional health, mental health, or spiritual concerns.

Any information, stories, examples, or testimonials presented in this newsletter do not constitute a warranty, guarantee, or prediction regarding the outcome of an individual using such material contained herein for any particular purpose or issue. On occasion I may include links to other resources. While these are posted in good faith, the accuracy, validity, effectiveness, completeness, or usefulness of any information herein, as with any publication, cannot be guaranteed. The use of this newsletter implies your acceptance of this disclaimer.