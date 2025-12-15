I am continuing my posts on the shamanic practices of the Medicine Wheel. This practice of non-doing is one of the practices of the West direction, that path of the Luminous Warrior and Jaguar.

To practice non-doing we:

• Immerse ourselves in the flow of the universe.

• Stay in the present.

• Rather than pushing to make things happen—we allow things to unfold.

We practice non-doing by immersing ourselves in the flow of the universe, receiving and working with the opportunities the universe presents to us rather than struggling or forcing everything to go along with our plans.

Non-doing means that rather than pushing and battling, we live in the light of love, creativity and possibility, and we allow things to unfold as we surrender to the intelligence of the universe, trusting in its benevolence and abundance. When we practice non-doing, we don’t put energy into doing things today that will take care of themselves by tomorrow. We don’t micromanage our lives because we know in our very core that we’re in the hands of spirit.

Non-doing notices and trusts in synchronicities. We do what we know to do and then trust the universe to show up in its many forms to help us and to keep us on track for what is ours to do. I was told on a shamanic journey to look inside myself and I would find the wisdom of the Universe. As I journeyed inside, I saw this beautiful network of energies, all connected as if communicating to each other to maintain all the functions of my body. It was all flowing, like a dance, each part seeming to have some knowledge of what it was supposed to do to maintain this organism that I was, like it had some overarching intention or wisdom it was working to maintain and bring about.

As I reflected on that experience, I began to imagine that the Universe has an intelligence, a knowing, a wisdom, even an overarching intention and purpose that it is creating. It reminded me of an ancient belief that “Nature, including human nature, contains within itself a directing intelligence which is the source of all knowledge concerning the nature of a person’s being and becoming.” If that wisdom lives inside of me, then I must have that same capacity to create my world from a place of intention and flow.

When we step into non-doing, we free ourselves from constant worry, from the need for approval, the need to do it right, from the fear of being judged, and the need to prove ourselves. We are carried by some intelligence instead of constant struggling. Life becomes a dance, not a struggle, a flow, not a fight.

Here is a process that we do in my classes on shamanism and energy medicine. We journey to the Upper World to meet our future selves. We ask our future selves, the luminous one that we are becoming, what it is that they would like us to dream into being at this time in our lives. Once we get that information, we make it into an intention for our lives. We then breathe into the energy of that intention and imagine we are downloading the energy and its blueprint into our energy bodies. We then breathe into that energy, exhale and breathe it into a stone. We take that stone to Mandala ceremony where the elements of Nature begin to work with it to bring it about according to the unlimited possibilities that exist in the Universe, or we place it into our medicine bag releasing it to Spirit for Spirit to bring it about in the ways that are best for us. With our intention we have set in motion its manifestation according to spirit’s plan.

We then journey to serpent and ask serpent to help us shed whatever might be in the way of us manifesting this dream—limiting beliefs, old family stories and patterns and collective stories. We then journey to Jaguar and ask jaguar to bring death to whatever fears we have that might get in the way of manifesting this dream. We then journey to Hummingbird and ask Hummingbird to show us this dream from the soul’s point of view. How does this dream and intention fit into our soul’s plans and purposes for our lives and we breathe into that and download that into our energy body, upgrading our energy body with this information. We then journey to eagle and ask to see this intention as pure energy, seeing its energetic signature. We focus on that energy take a deep breath and move that energy into our sixth chakra and to the penile glad and then exhale and send that energy out into the quantum field planting it as a seed into that field of unlimited possibilities for its manifestation.

We then step into non-doing and trust the wisdom of the Universe and Great Spirit. We bring into our awareness the word “non-doing” and allow it to take the shape of an energy field, trusting the energy to find the shape that is right for each person. We see into the energy field. Imagine the flow of the universe. Imagine doors opening, opportunities coming. Imagine possibilities without trying to make things happen. Imagine the intelligence of the Universe. We let go of struggling or forcing things to happen. We imagine a natural flow to our lives. We see ourselves and our lives being held in the hands of spirit. We imagine synchronicities happening, allowing fantasies of synchronicities to come to us. We let is all become energy and step into this energy field of non-doing and say to ourselves, “I will do what I know to do and then trust the universe to show up in its many forms to help me and keep me on tract for what is mine to do.” We then spend time daily developing a relationship with the energy of non-doing, watching for synchronicities and stepping into the life that unfolds allowing the creative process to flow through us.

If you’d like to explore this process, here is a guided journey to activate the practice of creating and manifesting through non-doing. Before you do this journey, you need to identify a clear intention that is calling to you at this time.

If you want, here is a link to a journey to Eagle to ask for a vision for your future.

Journey To a Future Vision

After completing the audio, click the link below to access the directions for creating a mandala and doing the mandala ceremony

Mandala Ceremony

