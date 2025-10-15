In this series of posts, I am sharing some of the practices of the Medicine Wheel that may assist you in managing these times with grace and greater resilience. Another one of the practices of the South medicine wheel is non-suffering. Non-suffering means not writing suffering stories around our pain. Suffering happens when we wrap a story of suffering, blame, helplessness, powerlessness and victimization around the facts. When we practice non-suffering, we embrace the facts of our lives and the lessons they are here to teach us. If the facts are hurtful, of course we feel the pain, but we don’t build it up by escalating the story. The story we build around the facts can create suffering or healing. The practice of non-suffering is a shift in our relationship to the facts. Life has pain. Suffering results from the story we create before and after the facts.

Here is an exercise that can help you shift your awareness to that of non-suffering.

Everything is energy. Every thought, image and story you tell yourself creates an energy field that vibrates with that information. Think about a story that you build around a person or situation that causes you to suffer. Now invite that story to reveal itself as the energy field that it is. Notice what is vibrating in this energy field that holds this suffering. Does it hold some family narrative, some wound, some assumption or limiting belief? Now notice how you are attached to this energy field. Are their cords extending from you to the field? Is it stuck to you somehow? Are you in the energy field? Is this story of suffering part of your story? Part of your ancestor’s story? Maybe it resulted from something that happened to you that is still unhealed or unresolved. Now, as suggested in my previous posts, find a way to cut your cords, a way to cut your attachments to this energy or lift yourself out of the energy field of this suffering story. See this happening. Feel it. Use all your senses and cut yourself free from the suffering story. Call in your animal guides and spirit helpers to assist. They know how to do this.

Once you have a sense that you have cut yourself free, then bring your attention and focus onto the word non-suffering. See non-suffering vibrating as an energy field. Notice its color(s), its images, etc. Use all of your senses and experience the energy field of non-suffering. Now attach to this energy field. Allow energy cords to extend from you to the energy field. Connect to it in some way. You can also ask your power animal or guides to connect you to the energy field of non-suffering so that you begin to vibrate with the energy of non-suffering. Imagine that you are weaving the vibration and blueprint of non-suffering into your luminous energy field. Embrace the awareness that you just don’t go to creating suffering stories around the facts and events in your life. Yes, the facts may be painful. They may hurt. But instead of creating a story that results in suffering, look for how you can create a story of insight, a story of healing, or a story of understanding. In the future, when you are tempted to create a story of suffering--victimization, blame, powerlessness, helplessness, unfairness, etc., take a deep breath, recall that you don’t need to turn your pain into suffering and then see yourself connected to non-suffering and see what story you can create.

As a way to complete this shift in consciousness, you can do a fire ceremony. Light a candle. Open Sacred Space. Blow this story or pattern of suffering into a toothpick and take it to the fire of the candle and watch it burn, turning that story of suffering into pure energy, pure light, releasing it all to Spirit, transforming suffering into non-suffering, transforming the dark energies (what the Q’eros call hucha) into light (what the Q’eros call sami). Then take some of the energy and light of the flame and feed your chakra system, breathing it in, upgrading your luminous energy field. Bring your hands to your heart, anchor it in and radiate an elevated emotion of gratitude, compassion, care, love, appreciation, and joy through your body and out into the world.

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter and any accompanying blogs or articles, including ideas, suggestions, techniques, and other materials, is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition or disease. The content is provided only as general information and is not medical or psychological advice. You understand that this newsletter is not intended as a substitute for consultation with a licensed professional. Please consult with your own physician, mental health specialist, or spiritual advisor for matters related to emotional health, mental health, or spiritual concerns.

Any information, stories, examples, or testimonials presented in this newsletter do not constitute a warranty, guarantee, or prediction regarding the outcome of an individual using such material contained herein for any particular purpose or issue. On occasion I may include links to other resources. While these are posted in good faith, the accuracy, validity, effectiveness, completeness, or usefulness of any information herein, as with any publication, cannot be guaranteed. The use of this newsletter implies your acceptance of this disclaimer.