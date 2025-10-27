The Beauty Way is based on Andean shamanism that teaches a way of life that embodies ethical, moral and spiritual guidelines. The Beauty Way emphasizes the importance of our connection to the Divine and the natural environment and introduces techniques to help us connect to the Shamanic path.

The Beauty Way empowers and uplifts us by giving us the chance to choose our reality. It teaches us how to break free from places of disempowerment and fear and gives us the understanding and tools to live a life of beauty.

Practicing beauty is to perceive loveliness even when there’s ugliness. For example, instead of thinking of a co-worker as an endless complainer who makes the workplace unbearable, we can perceive him as the perfect symbol of our need to learn how not to personalize other people’s unhappiness. Then we can activate elevated emotions of care, compassion and love and radiate that energy to the co-worker. We can also find something to appreciate about that person and express that appreciation to them. When he tells us that we left out a detail in a report, insisting that the document is a disaster and he’ll have to rewrite it, we recognize that he is our teacher and activate and radiate love and gratitude to him. And while our minds may tell us, “what a jerk” we remember that we’re meant to learn to live the beauty way: not to overreact to criticism, not to become defensive, but to remain centered instead of getting upset just because someone else is fuming. Then we can bring beauty to the moment by smiling ... and after that, we can examine why we continue to get triggered by such people and situations.

David Kyle, PhD in his book, Energy Teachings of the Three[1] identifies “five pillars of love” and “five foundational stones for daily living that can be used to practice the Beauty Way. The five pillars of love are: appreciation, compassion, forgiveness, kindness and gratitude. Appreciation changes and charges the field of your own energy pattern. This shift connects you directly to universal love. To appreciate is to see what is truly present for you. Appreciation changes the focal point of perception. (pp. 15-17)

Compassion opens awareness at the level of understanding. To have compassion for another, whether that be a person, animal, country, tree, weather and so on, is to hold a context in which the higher frequency energy of Love “stands under” and holds both of you. For compassion to grow, we need to know that we are connected to the source of All That Is, who is holding, protecting and caring for us. (pp. 20-21)

Just as appreciation is about perception (seeing) and compassion gives a place to understanding, forgiveness is the energy of release. According to the teachings given to David Kyle in his shamanic initiation, “your ego weaves a pattern of energetic containment within and around you. This pattern of containment binds thoughts, experiences, attitudes, behaviors and most of all, emotional projections both from you to yourself and to you from others. You are nothing more nor less than this woven pattern of inner and outer projections.”

Forgiveness is the energy that releases the binding structure of the projections that have been woven into your ego identify. The projections either from you or to you are forms of energy that naturally dissipate if they are not held bound to the mind-heart. The manner in which forgiveness releases the binds of projections is that it releases the energy within the binding process itself. (pp. 25-26)

Kindness, at the energetic level, is an aspect of Love that opens the quality of insight. When we experience or see the energy of kindness from one person to another, there is a spark of recognition that there is no difference between you and the other. To be kind is to open your energy field to perceive needs or to simply extend to another for the sake of goodwill and caring. Kindness is not about action, but about intent. “The action of kindness is not about what is done, but rather the heart frequency that motivates the action.” (pp. 31-33)

According to the teachings of the Three[2], gratitude is what love floats on. The energy of gratitude slows you down to see, feel, and experience depth, clarity and understanding of any person, event or experience. The energy of gratitude is a resting place for Love in your heart. It floats there because gratitude is fluid and moves quickly to any person or situation rapidly and easily. When we live in a constant state of gratitude, we are fully awake to the light of who we truly are and there are no opposites. Gratitude is the doorway to the heart of Love’s existence. (pp. 35-38)

According to Kyle and the teachings of the Three, “Every time you start to judge or criticize or feel you are separating yourself from others, from trees, from animals, or anything, stop your mind and be grateful for it. Simply say to yourself or even better say aloud, “I am thankful for my life. I am grateful that I can see or experience this right now.” Any statement like this that acknowledges your gratitude will shift your perception and then your feeling state. This is how gratitude works to transform your life. (p. 39)

There is a Navaho prayer that says, “Beauty before me, beauty behind me, beauty all around me.” When we bring the Five Pillars of Love: appreciation, compassion, forgiveness, kindness and gratitude to places where there is hideousness and ugliness, pain and suffering, blame and projection, we bring the energy of beauty to the situation and open unlimited possibilities for transformation. When you see beauty all around you, beauty will seek and find you, even in the most unexpected places.

Exercise: Think of places of beauty. Imagine them as fields of energy vibrating with the information of beauty. Let those places expand into a larger energy field of beauty. Just focus on the word “beauty” and allow it to show up as an energy field. Now as in the other exercises, find a way to connect to this energy field...so that your LEF is connected to the energy field of beauty. Feel beauty around you, in front of you, behind you. above you, under your feet and all through you. We’re working with energy here. Step into this energy field of beauty and embrace it. Imagine now that you are connecting to the energies of appreciation, compassion, forgiveness, kindness and gratitude and download them into your luminous energy field so that they become blueprints in your field and you have them available to you when you want to engage them.

In next week’s post I’ll share the five foundational stones for daily living as given to David Kyle by the Three Luminous Beings that came to him during a shamanic initiation from the energy realm they called “the dimension of pure light.”

[1] Kyle, David T., PhD. Energy Teaching of the Three. Navada City, CA: Dancing Raven and Company, 2021.

[2] The Three refers to three luminous beings that came to David Kyle during a shamanic initiation in Peru from a place they called “the dimension of pure light.”

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter and any accompanying blogs or articles, including ideas, suggestions, techniques, and other materials, is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition or disease. The content is provided only as general information and is not medical or psychological advice. You understand that this newsletter is not intended as a substitute for consultation with a licensed professional. Please consult with your own physician, mental health specialist, or spiritual advisor for matters related to emotional health, mental health, or spiritual concerns.

Any information, stories, examples, or testimonials presented in this newsletter do not constitute a warranty, guarantee, or prediction regarding the outcome of an individual using such material contained herein for any particular purpose or issue. On occasion I may include links to other resources. While these are posted in good faith, the accuracy, validity, effectiveness, completeness, or usefulness of any information herein, as with any publication, cannot be guaranteed. The use of this newsletter implies your acceptance of this disclaimer.