Recently, another substacker pointed out that during chaotic times, it is important to stay calm. One of the ways to maintain a state of calm from the shaman’s point of view is shamanic journeying. Journeying is a fundamental pillar of shamanism and a great tool for staying calm and centered. It is a true spiritual discipline that nourishes and deepens your relationship with the invisible worlds and your spiritual allies.



By incorporating shamanic journeying into your personal routine, you cultivate a state of constant receptivity and connection. You refine your ability to navigate the various planes of reality and to interpret the symbolic messages that present themselves there. Each journey becomes an opportunity to explore your inner geography, discover new resources, and receive precious teachings for your growth.



Regular shamanic journeying also allows you to deepen your relationship with your spiritual allies, whether they are your power animal, your guides, or your ancestors. By frequently interacting with them, you strengthen your bond of trust and reciprocity. You learn to better discern their energies, to interpret their guidance, and to collaborate with them smoothly and effectively. This spiritual intimacy will directly reflect in the power and accuracy of your shamanic healing and your capacity to remain centered and focused during chaotic times.



It is recommended to journey at least once a week, and ideally more often if your schedule allows. Some practitioners choose to journey daily, even if it's only for a short duration. The key is to create a regular routine that fits naturally into your life rhythm.



To support your practice, it helps to create a dedicated sacred space in your home. This could be an altar with your power objects, a meditation cushion, or just a quiet corner where you feel comfortable to journey. Ritualizing your practice by always using the same gestures, the same music, or the same opening intention will strengthen your connection.



Do not hesitate to experiment with different forms of journeying according to your needs and inspirations. You can set off with a specific intention for personal healing, guidance, or celebration. You can also let yourself be carried by the drum and see what spontaneously presents itself to you. Some days, you may crave an active journey, and at other times, you may simply wish to immerse yourself in a meditative state and receive.



Keep a record of your journeys in a dedicated journal. Write down your visions, your physical sensations, the messages received, and the striking symbols. Over time, you will be able to map your personal shamanic territory and better understand your evolutionary process. Your travel reports will also be a gold mine of valuable information for your soul retrieval practice, giving you interpretive keys and work leads for your clients.



Shamanic journeying is a subtle art that refines throughout life. Show patience, curiosity, and humility in your learning. Accept that some journeys will be more intense or clearer than others. Trust the process and know that every experience, even the most disconcerting ones, brings you exactly the teachings you need at this point in your journey.



By cultivating a diligent and sincere practice, you will gradually observe an expansion of your consciousness and a deepening of your shamanic power. Your perceptions will become sharper, your intuition will strengthen, and your presence will anchor. You will develop an increasingly fluid and natural relationship with the spiritual worlds, making shamanic journeying your second nature.



So, cherish and nourish your personal practice of journeying. It is your life source, your direct connection to ancestral wisdom and the divine, and your greatest ally in accessing a state of consciousness that allows you to maintain a state of calm and trust during chaotic times. Safe travels!



Leave a comment

Thanks for reading The Psychotherapist and the Shaman! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share



