In a shamanic journey, I hear these words: “Look deep within the pool that is inside you and you will find the wisdom of the universe.” I don’t know whether these words come from my guide, the pool or the Hummingbird. I hear, “it doesn’t matter because they are all One. Energy of the One is continually exchanging itself with the energy of the Other.” “But then,” I ask, “how does one distinguish between them?” “There is no distinction” I am told. “It is the human mind, the ego that has the need to separate.”

The takeaway for me is the statement “Energy of the One is continually exchanging itself with the energy of the Other.” Here is the science behind the journey’s assertion. We are made up of atoms. Atoms are composed of protons, neutrons and electrons...and empty space. Atoms are continually giving off and receiving light and energy. Each atom has its own distinct frequency, or vibration. “Quantum physicists study the energetic effect when atoms collide, not their ‘matter’. When two atomic waves meet, they either meet in synch, creating a constructive or harmonious effect, or they meet out of synch, creating a destructive effect in which they annul each other.”

Thoughts are the byproducts of neurochemical reactions in our brain. Neurotransmitters, neurochemicals, etc. are made up of atoms. Our thoughts, which are a consequence of biological processes, are "made up of" or, perhaps more accurately are “caused by atoms.” These “thought atoms” are continually giving off and receiving energy. The energy of the thought is continually exchanging itself with the energy of the body. This results in a wave reaction of a certain frequency.

When atomic energy waves meet – they either have a constructive effect (become more powerful) or a destructive effect. We are all created of atomic energy waves, and because it is impossible to separate waves, the new science says what the Indian philosopher and mystic Osho was saying over forty years ago: we are all connected. Our waves are always meeting and getting entangled in each other. Dr. Bruce Lipton, a pioneer in cellular biology and consciousness studies, says the result of such invisible meetings we call ‘good vibes’ and ‘bad vibes’, depending on whether the other waves we meet are in sync with us or out of sync.

Frontier scientists have found evidence that “all of reality may be connected through the Zero Point Field, an underlying quantum energy field and vast network of energy exchange. A few frontier biologists have conducted research suggesting that the primary system of communication in the body is not chemical reaction, but quantum frequency and subatomic energetic charge” and showed “that human consciousness is able to access information beyond the conventional bounds of time and space. In countless experiments, they have shown that our thoughts may not be locked inside our heads but may be trespassers, capable of both traversing other people and things and even actually influencing them.” (Lynne McTaggart, The Power of Eight, pp. xiv-xv).

In the tradition and teachings of the Andean shamans, accessing information beyond the conventional bounds of time and space corresponds to eagle consciousness and the Way of the Sage. In this tradition eagle consciousness is the highest level of perception. Brain researchers might say those in this state are experiencing predominantly delta waves, where the activity of their brains is so slow and quiet that it barely moves a needle on an EEG. Our brains produce delta waves when we enter our deepest sleep, a state in which we don’t dream because we’re immersed in a realm beyond words or images. This is what we consciously enter when we want to connect with the divine energy matrix, the Luminous Energy Field (LEF) of the universe, and access its wisdom, power, and creativity. The Buddhists call this state “emptiness,” and the Earthkeepers call it “the quiet place.” While delta waves are a physical brain activity, the Divine Matrix as proposed by Greg Braden is a theoretical framework that draws from quantum physics, biophysics, and neuroscience to explain how this universal field could be influenced by human emotions and beliefs, especially through the heart's electromagnetic field

The theoretical connection lies in the possibility that the deepest states of relaxation and healing, associated with delta waves, might allow for a more profound connection to the Divine Matrix. The deep inner focus and relaxation experienced during delta wave activity could potentially facilitate the connection to this universal field, allowing consciousness to influence it in ways described by Braden.

According to the Andean teachings, the eagle can soar high above a valley visually taking in miles upon miles of terrain, yet also able to zero in on a mouse on the ground, swoop down, and capture it in his claws. The eagle is the symbol of the highest level of perception, where we’re able to see the big picture and the details at the same time. At the level of eagle, we experience that we’re part of the all-seeing and all-knowing divine force.

Eagle is the domain of Spirit, of creation that has yet to manifest. When we access this state, we enter the “all at once,” the timelessness in which everything exists as possibility and has the potential to spring forth into so-called reality. In eagle, we can see into the far future and the distant past, knowing things we can’t know when we’re in ordinary state of consciousness.

According to Alberto Villoldo, here we can immerse our awareness in the river of time and travel to where mussels have taken hold in a lake, consuming the phytoplankton and causing fish to die and algae to grow rampant. That is, we recognize what’s happening but don’t frame it as a “problem.” We simply perceive all that is around us and understand how nature is interacting with herself. We recognize that we’re inseparable from the mussels, the fish, the water, and the algae. In the oneness, we don’t see anything to be fixed or eradicated, since all is a part of “what is.” We’re part of the world in all its beauty and complexity; we don’t find any boundary between us, the Creator and the amazing creation as the journey with which I began this post asserted.

At the level of eagle, we can see what will happen in our future as a result of the life choices we’ve made. We see the death we’re headed toward and the life we’ll live as we travel along that trajectory. We don’t panic or begin to plan how to change that trajectory—we simply observe, accept and feel our oneness with the cycle of birth and death, of invention and destruction and reinvention.

In eagle, we note that the cause of our current behavior may live in the future, where we experience the heart attack and early death that pulls us toward it along a pathway that includes consuming a high-fat, high-sugar diet and living a sedentary lifestyle. Knowing that this is our future, we can choose to retain that awareness as we return to a more embodied level of consciousness and start to feel a desire to make changes with our portion of creation so that we might create a different future outcome.

Eagle allows us to rise above the mundane battles that occupy our lives and consume our energy and attention. Eagle gives us wings to soar above trivial day-to-day struggles into the high peaks close to Heaven. Eagle and condor represent the self-transcending principle in nature. Biologists have identified the self-transcending principle as one of the prime agendas of evolution. Living molecules seek to transcend their selfhood to become cells, then simple organisms, which then form tissues, then organs, and then evolve into complex beings such as humans and whales. Every transcending jump is inclusive of all the levels beneath it. Cells are inclusive of molecules, yet transcend them; organs are inclusive of cells, yet go far beyond them; whales are inclusive of organs yet cannot be described by them, as the whole transcends the sum of its parts.

The transcending principle represented by eagle states that problems at a certain level are best solved by going up one step. The problems of cells are best resolved by organs, while the needs of organs are best addressed by an organism such as a butterfly or a human. The same principle operates in our lives. Think of nested Russian dolls. Material needs are the tiny doll in the center. The larger emotional doll encompasses them, and both are contained within the outermost spiritual doll. In this way, we cannot satisfy emotional needs with material things, but we can satisfy them spiritually. When we go one step up, the needs of the previous level are addressed with the next level. We rise above our life dilemmas on the wings of eagle and see our lives in perspective.

― Alberto Villoldo, Shaman, Healer, Sage: How to Heal Yourself and Others with the Energy Medicine of the Americas

*Quantum physics is a branch of science that focuses on quantum mechanics whereas quantum mechanics is the set of principals used to explain the behavior of matter and energy.

Here is a journey to Eagle to ask to be shown a current situation in your life from the perspective of Eagle and the Sage.

1× 0:00 -15:18

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading The Psychotherapist and the Shaman! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Disclaimer

The content provided in this newsletter and any accompanying blogs or articles, including ideas, suggestions, techniques, and other materials, is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition or disease. The content is provided only as general information and is not medical or psychological advice. You understand that this newsletter is not intended as a substitute for consultation with a licensed professional. Please consult with your own physician, mental health specialist, or spiritual advisor for matters related to emotional health, mental health, or spiritual concerns.

Any information, stories, examples, or testimonials presented in this newsletter do not constitute a warranty, guarantee, or prediction regarding the outcome of an individual using such material contained herein for any particular purpose or issue. On occasion I may include links to other resources. While these are posted in good faith, the accuracy, validity, effectiveness, completeness, or usefulness of any information herein, as with any publication, cannot be guaranteed. The use of this newsletter implies your acceptance of this disclaimer.