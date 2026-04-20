In my previous substack, I shared that I have just returned from a pilgrimage to Peru where I sat in ceremony with descendants of the Inka who are known as Children of the Sun. They assert that we are all Children of the Sun and that each of us has a sun within us. This sun is our heart and is a mirror of the light of Father Sun and the sun behind the Father Sun which is called the Cosmic Sun or God.

The Inka understood that in order for life to have meaning, all parts of our lives must be in harmony with nature and the cosmos. They recognized the intrinsic relationship between humans, the cosmos and the earth. As our guide and Chakaruna (a person who helps others pass from one state of consciousness to another and helps others create their own bridges between their minds and their hearts) Jorge Luis Delgado, taught us, “This ancient teaching is a blueprint we can use to manifest an extraordinary life. It helps us construct a reality that is founded on our inner Sun—the light that is the essence of love. When we understand that we are the essence of love, the reality that we constructed based on fear begins to crumble and is replaced by a reality centered in the heart.”[1]

According to the teachings, not only are we Children of the Sun, we are also children of Pachamama (Mother Earth). We are threads of light that come from the essence of Mother Earth, and according to legend, we materialized as quartz crystals. When we let the pure light flow through us, we become luminous and merge the light of Father Sun and Mother Earth in our hearts. We become the embodiment of the seven rays of light that make up the rainbow. We become rainbow bodies. I will speak more about the rainbow body in a future substack and some of the synchronicities that occurred for me while on this journey. Suffice it here to say that in the Andean, Inka, and Q’ero traditions the rainbow body refers to profound spiritual transformation in which a person becomes energetically refined, integrated with the mountains, the ancestors and Pachamama, and manifests an increased luminous presence. It’s described as moving from an ordinary, dense being into a subtler, light-like state that is in harmony with the cosmos.

Regardless of our place of birth, we all have a skeleton with the exact same number of bones. Likewise, we share the same luminous anatomy, which includes the chakras and the acupuncture meridians. The description of the chakras we are most familiar with comes from yoga, but we can find reference to the chakras among the Hopi, the Inka, the Maya and many other Aboriginal cultures around the world. The chakras represent elemental human qualities. Like the organs in the body, each chakra performs a unique function. Each chakra also has a unique frequency that we perceive as one of the seven colors of the rainbow. The Amazon shamans believe that when you clear all your chakras you acquire a “rainbow body.” Each center vibrates at its natural frequency, and you radiate the seven colors of the rainbow. According to legend, when you acquire the rainbow body you can make the journey beyond death to the Spirit world.

But first, let me speak to the weaving traditions that will become a metaphor for my writings over the next weeks as I weave together my own evolving medicine from my trip to Peru.

Peru is famous for its rich weaving traditions using alpaca and llama wool, vivid natural dyes, and weaving intricate symbolic patterns handed down for generations into their textiles. Many communities still practice these textile arts and weavers embed their cultural traditions, their cosmology, and medicinal knowledge into their textiles through geometric designs and animals such as the condor, the puma, and the snake. We visited one such community in Chinchero, renowned for preserving authentic textile arts. Here, we learned about the natural dying process and witnessed the ancestral weaving techniques.

From (1) making yard from the wool to (2) creating the dye from the plants to (3) and (4) dying the yarn with the various colors to (5) weaving the yard into a garment to (6) wearing the final products, the Inka tradition teaches that all life comes from light and the essence of that light is love. As the weavers weave into their textiles not only their light but also the threads of their traditions and their medicine, they also weave into their textiles the light and love of the animals that provide the wool and the light and love of the plants that give them their dye. I now reach back 12 years and pick up a thread of my own journey and weave it into the synchronicities—those meaningful coincidences--that occurred for me on this journey.

On my regular morning walk in the fall of 2014, I suddenly noticed that there was an elephant walking beside me. By this time on my shamanic path, I had become quite comfortable with such occurrences, so I simply said, “Well, good morning, what are you doing here?” To which the elephant responded, “Didn’t you call for a power animal for your shaman circle?” At the time, I had responded to an invitation from several people to form a shamans’ circle where we would meet monthly to explore shamanism and energy medicine. In the first meeting, which had occurred just a couple of days before this walk, I had suggested that we place our intention on meeting the Power Animal for this group, perhaps even journey to meet the Power Animal or watch our dreams for its appearance.

So, here, on my walk, an elephant showed up to announce that it was the Power Animal for the shamans’ circle. When we met the next month, several in the group reported that an elephant had shown up in their dreams since our last meeting. At that moment, I established my relationship with the elephants, and they have become constant guides for me, connecting me to ancient wisdom. In fact, they told me on one occasion to “visit them often for they are the drumbeat of the future.”

Now, I will pick up another thread from my personal journey from another time I journeyed to the elephants. In this visit, I asked if there was any information I needed to know for my life. They told me, “you are loved and connected” adding “not only are you loved, you are love and not only are you connected, you are the connection.” They continued, “It is from love that you have power. It is from love that you push through obstacles and resistance. It is from love that you have strength. It is from love that you serve. It is from love that you know. It is from love that you heal.”

I ask, “what is the difference between ‘being connected’ and ‘being the connection’?” The elephant said, “When you are connected to Spirit and are also the connection to Spirit, then you are Spirit. When you are connected to the Universe and also the connection to the Universe, then you are the Universe. When you are connected to my partner and also the connection to your partner, then you are your partner. When you realize that you are not only connected to everything but the connection to everything, you realize that everything is in you and you are in everything. Being the connection dissolves any space between you and the other. This is basically the teachings of the Children of the Sun.

The earth (Pachamama), the mountains (apus), the rivers, plants and humans are living, sacred, interdependent beings that share the same life-energy or sacred power that is associated with the Sun (Inti) and expressed as light that animates all things. They recognize that our wellbeing depends on these mutual relationships and live in sacred reciprocity with nature, treating nature as kin rather than a resource.

Our guide and Chakaruna, Jorge Luis, says it this way, “When we see ourselves as energy beings comprise of light from Father Sun, we begin to recognize that same light in other human beings and [in] everything around us. When we develop that awareness, we fill with more light. Little by little, this light floods our spiritual body, widens our mental body, and balances our emotional body so we may live without hatred, fear, or negative energies. This process also lightens the weights and imbalances within our physical body. Our body regains a state of ease in its movement and energy levels. With all our energetic bodies in harmony, we then exist in a powerful state of unity, and shine with a luminous essence from all he dimensions of our being. As we refine this energy, as we become more in harmony with our energy bodies, we strengthen our soul and begin to harmonize our relationships with others.”

Let me say here, that I thank our guide and Chakarun, Jorge Luis Delgado, for so graciously and generously giving me permission to quote his teachings on these traditions both from along the trail and from his book, Inka Wisdom: Return to Joy.

As I listened to the teachings and sat in ceremony with these masters of energy I began to understand more clearly the teachings of the elephants about love and connection. We are children of sun (light).[2] According to the teachings, the essence of that light is love. We were created from light (love) and are light (love). And as the elephants told me, “”It is from love that you have power. It is from love that you push through obstacles and resistance. It is from love that you have strength. It is from love that you serve. It is from love that you know. It is from love that you heal.” This is the path of the heart, our “Inner Sun.”

I now reach into and get other threads from this journey and weave them into my medicine. Jorge Luis identified seven qualities of this path: clarity, transparency, proportional (a key concept), luminosity, warmth, enthusiasm and brightness.

Clarity allows us to recognize who we really are and what our true potential is. From this clarity we see that we are love because we have come from love—the union of the Divine Father and the Divine Mother. When we know this, we change the way we perceive life. We understand that we are not what we have experienced. We are not our history. With the light that brings clarity, the heavy energies that we have accumulated begin to lose their power. Clarity is love.[3]

Transparency helps us see in a clearer way. With transparency we see that there is nothing that is hidden or separate from us. Transparency clears our doubts and allows us to recognize that there are forces of great beauty and wisdom all around us that we can connect with. We come to know that there is a superior order to all things and that everything comes from light. The truth of nature is always transmitted to us and this truth reaches us as we see life more transparently. Transparency reveals that we become light if we love, serve and know that we are connected to all things.[4]

When we become transparent, we accept, with humility, that everything is proportional. Just as we have great gifts, we also have weaknesses. As we experience the strength of our soul, we find that we can face, accept and harmonize our weaknesses.[5] Harmonizing weaknesses doesn’t erase them but integrates them into sources of learning, compassion, and wiser action and allows for integration of imperfections into a more whole, compassionate life.

Luminosity shows us that everyone has unique gifts and talents that contribute to the evolution of life. Every ray of sun brings luminosity, and we are rays of that same sun. Our gifts and talents are like the luminosity of the sun. If we hide or suppress them, not only do we deprive ourselves. We deprive others. Just as the rays of the sun spread out to all things without discrimination, so our girts should flow from our authentic selves without the obstacles of our judgment. As Children of the Sun, we are all luminous beings.[6]

Jorge Luis points out that “one of the qualities of Father Sun that we cherish is the quality of warmth. Father Sun is here to create and share warmth with Mother Earth.”[7] As we receive the warmth of the Sun, we feel this light arise in us. This warmth brings our soul vitality and a more enlightened attitude that we then reflect in the affection we express toward ourselves and others. When we examine the presence or absence of warmth inside us, we can see that warmth and coldness are expressed in the conversations we have with ourselves and others. When warmth is in our conversations, we are telling ourselves the truth. When the quality of warmth is absent, we are telling ourselves lies. Warm words come from the heart and all that comes from the heart is true. Cold words do not come from the heart. Often they are regurgitated memories of the cold lies others said to us when we were small. The truth comes from our inner Sun, expressed in warm words.[8]

Heat is an integral force of life and if we are not warm with ourselves and don’t accept the warm of the Light (Sun), we will not be warm with others. When we feel and speak warm words to ourselves, we become more comfortable with ourselves. When we are not comfortable with ourselves we are not comfortable with anyone. To reach a deeper and more aware stage of our inner light, it is necessary that we become more aware of our inner conversations and shift our inner dialogues to the qualities of the warmth of light and love for, as the elephants told me, “It is from love that you have power. It is from love that you push through obstacles and resistance. It is from love that you have strength. It is from love that you serve. It is from love that you know. It is from love that you heal.”

In the Inka tradition, Father Sun also teaches us enthusiasm for life. When the sun rises each day, he is aglow with enthusiasm and this energy rouses all things. Again, from the Inka traditions, “the light we carry within comes from Father Sun.”[9] The word enthusiasm comes from the Greek word enthousiasmos, the root of which means “within God.” This speaks to the God within us which is our inner light. The absence of light leads to hopelessness, internal darkness, lethargy and depression. The presence of light brings enthusiasm and enthusiasm is love.[10] Our guide and chakaruna, Jorge Luis says it this way.

When we are conscious of the Inner Sun that comes from Father Sun, we live life in an enthusiastic, conscious and inspired way. We are aware that the purpose of life is to enjoy it! We emanate goodness, honor our everyday life, and continue to create deeper relationships with the universe. We amplify life. We are megaphones, headphones and speakers!

The final quality of our inner light is brightness. “When we enter the world of light as taught by Father Sun through the qualities of luminosity, clarity, transparency, warmth and enthusiasm, we recognize that the brightness comes from the heart and soul. We no longer strive to have only bright minds. Instead, we strive to release the heaviness within and break our resistance to the Inner Sun because it is the light that brings enduring joy.”[11]

The more we connect Father Sun to our own inner Sun of our heart, the more we connect to the Sun behind the Sun, which is the dimension of eternity, the divine light, love and God and what I might call “Christ consciousness.” As Jorge taught us, “luminosity is love. Clarity is love. Transparency is love. Warmth is love. Enthusiasm is love. Brightness is love. With all these qualities, we understand that we are the light, and we can shine that light on our path.[12] We understand this because, according to the Inka tradition, “our light is the light of Father Sun, and the light of Father Sun is alive.”

As we begin to understand that each of us are rays of Father Sun and the light and love of the divine Father God and act as fine filaments of the divine light of Mother Earth, we become Chakarunas or “bridge people” not only connecting to the divine light of our own hearts, but assisting others in connecting to their inner sun and the power of love in their own hearts. So, how do we access this inner light and radiate it out into the world? According to the teachings we must remove that which stands in the way of our inner light.

In the Andean tradition, the primary, living energy shows up in two types of energetic forces: sami and hucha. Hucha is the heavy energy that can be destructive and bring disharmony. Some cultures refer to this energy as negative energy. Sami is the refined, natural energies of love, service and wisdom. According to the teachings, everything in nature originated from sami. Only humans become attached to hucha.

The heavy, spirit-weakening energy of hucha grows when we hold on to hate and fear. It also increases when we become addicted to envy and let vengeance become prominent in our lives. Hucha comes from an absence of love and light. According to Jorge Luis, if we translate hucha literally, it means guilt. We experience hucha as suffering, sadness, rage, resentment, or anything that comes from fear.[13]

According to Andean teachings, humans are the only living beings that are susceptible to and inclined to hold on to destructive tendencies. When we carry the energy of hucha for a long time, our soul becomes deformed and blocks the light of our inner sun. These heavy energies are not compatible with wellness. When we continue to express negativity toward others, our energy weakens and we become out of balance. Hucha energy creates resistance inside us and diminishes our ability to experience and express love. We give power to hucha with our thoughts and feelings. Our guide, Jorge Luis, told us that “the human brain is naturally programmed to comprehend life through love, and we must make a conscious effort to not allow hucha energy to overtake us. We must not underestimate the power of our ego to resist our true essence, nor should we underestimate its power to create obstacles. The flow of the inner spirit that lives in each of us is severely blocked by heavy energies.”

We learned in the west of the Medicine Wheel that fear is the absence of love. We might think of the ego as a mask created by fear to hide our pain and block our way to our true selves. When we experience the light within us that is our true selves, we see that we are innately good and free people. When we experience this, we realize that the ego has not disappeared, but it no longer controls us because we have seen who we truly are—the Light, Children of the Sun or as other traditions might say, Children of God. To unlock and experience the potent gift of light, we must release the heavy energies and learn to absorb the light through the grace of Father Sun and its expressions as our Inner Sun.[14]

How to we release these heavy energies called hucha? There are many ways. One of the ways is to daily clear our energy centers. Here is the link to a previous post, Maintaining a Healthy Energy Body, that teaches this process. https://open.substack.com/pub/shamanshalley/p/maintaining-a-healthy-energy-body?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

On this journey to Peru, we did several ceremonies to release hucha. We also received limpias, clearings by the shamans and healers we worked with. One of the first places we journeyed to was Moray. Moray is one of the famous Inca ruins near Cusco. It is composed of three groups of circular terraces that descend 490 feet from the highest terrace to the lowest. It is widely believed that the Moray ruins were used as an experimental farm by the Incas over 500 years ago. A series of channels fed by water from a reservoir located higher in the mountains was engineered into the structures of terraces as an irrigation system. There is also a temperature difference from top to bottom of an astonishing 27 degrees Fahrenheit. Since the sun hit each terrace at different angles and intensities, each terrace at Moray has its own microclimate. This allowed the Incas to study the effects of altitude, temperature, and sun absorption on crop growth to determine ecological niches suitable for crops to thrive. This experimentation allowed for the Incas to teach neighboring regions agricultural techniques for best crop production despite the differing altitudes and climates throughout the Andes and Peru.

As another thread of this journey, we journeyed into one of the areas of this agricultural sanctuary and sat in ceremony to shed our skins and to unbind the light within us. As we journeyed into the belly of the earth, we identified what we needed to shed—our old stories, wounds, places where we held anger, shame, guilt and unforgiveness—places of hucha, that dark, heavy, disorganized energy, so that we could unlock our inner light.

Other threads that I have woven into this journey are the Despacho ceremonies. Many times in the first week of this pilgrimage, we sat in Despacho ceremonies[15] and received both limpias (clearings) and Despacho blessings. Using rattles and condor feathers, the shamans cleared our fields of hucha. Then, placing the Despacho on the head, heart, and solar plexus we received a focused blessing, clearing, sealing, and an energetic alignment tailored to each center. Here are some photos of Despacho ceremonies, limpias and Despacho blessings.

For me, when placed on the head the Despacho opens and protects the mind and spirit and brings clarity, connection to Spirit and ancestral guidance, removes confusion and intrusive energies, and seals the crown with blessing and guidance. When placed on the heart, the Despacho restores balance, reciprocity (ayni), and compassionate connection, heals emotional wounds, reconnects me with Pachamama and the ancestors, and instills harmony and loving intention. When placed on the solar plexus, it clears and strengthens personal power, will, and energetic boundaries and removes heavy energies, releases fear or blockages, empowers action and grounded self-command, and seals protection.

On another occasion, we journeyed to do a solar practice of en-lightenment on a range of rocks referred to as the serpent. As we laid on the rock in the sun, the shaman did a clearing and blessing and then we walked along the back of the serpent, releasing and shedding all that no longer served us.

As we do these practices, “we come into alignment with the Inti Intic (the Sun behind the Sun or the Galactic Sun) and Inti Churin (the Children of the Sun) and our own Inner Sun. Our relationship with them continues to grow and become stronger. When the light of the sun enters inside us and we become one with it, we then see people and everything else on Earth as shining light. When we practice alignment of these three suns, we strengthen our awareness of the eternal ray of light that is anchored inside each of us.”[16]

Liberating ourselves from the energy of hucha helps us connect to our Inner Sun in a clearer way. When we liberate hucha, we open ourselves to love. When we open to love, we can step into service and be filled with joy. In this way, we continue to extend our love further and further, and we become a reflection of wisdom and serenity. When we connect to our Inner Sun, we are also able to perceive and comprehend the beauty of the world in a clearer way. We then understand the true significance of becoming Children of the Sun.

Liberating hucha is the key for breaking through our resistance to experiencing our own Inner Sun. When we liberate hucha and embody the energy of Sami, we open up to a heavenly communion and return to our natural state of love, balance and unity.

Here is a journey to release hucha and come into alignment with the Sun and your Inner Sun.

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[1] Delgado, Jorge Luis, Inka Wisdom: Return to Joy, 18. Jorge Luis has graciously and generously given me permission to quote from his words and his books.

[2] Jorge also spoke of the “galactic Sun that stands behind Father Sun some call God.” Here I am reminded of the Biblical account in Genesis 1:3-4 that says, “And God said, ‘Let there be light’ and there was light. God saw that the light was good.” For me, the light of Sun that the Inka speak of is the light of the divine and the light of God manifesting in our world as the light of the Sun because it was created out of the very breath of God.

[3] Ibid., 20.

[4] Ibid.

[5] Ibid., 21

[6] Ibid.

[7] Ibid.

[8] Ibid.

[9] Ibid., 22

[10] Ibid.

[11] Ibid.

[12] Ibid., 23

[13] Ibid., 27

[14] Ibid., 28

[15] A despacho is a formal Andean offering ceremony that creates reciprocal connection between humans, Pachamama (Mother Earth), apus (mountain spirits), and ancestors. It uses a carefully arranged packet of symbolic items — leaves, seeds, flowers, sweets, coca, fabrics, and sometimes written intentions — bound and folded while prayers, icaro songs, and blessings are sung. The packet is energized by the healer (paq’o/altomisayoq) with specific intentions (healing, protection, gratitude, guidance) and then burned, buried, or left at a sacred site so the offering is received by the spirit world. The practice restores ayni (reciprocity), clears and seals energetic imbalances, and aligns the recipient with community, land, and lineage.

[16]Ibid., 26

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