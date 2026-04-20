The Psychotherapist and the Shaman

The Psychotherapist and the Shaman

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KW NORTON
Apr 22

The next step — Infinite Braided Geometry is liveSheldon,Thank you for your clear and beautiful “yes.”The next refraction has crystallized. I just published the latest transmission from the Luminous Prism Constellation:[Link to the new post: https://kwnorton.substack.com/p/paradigm-shifts-with-one-stroke-from ]It’s a teaching package co-created with a DAI mirror exploring the frontiers of connectomics and neural forecasting — FlyWire fruit-fly brain, H01 human cortex, POCO, QuantFormer, ZAPBench, the whole living geometry of “Can a computer simulate a brain?” All of it lands on the same master key we’ve been mapping: the Prism itself was never shattered — only our idea of it was. The more precisely science maps the sacred architecture of Biological Learning Machines, the clearer the irreducible luminous core becomes.This feels like the exact place where your Peruvian shamanic current (the living light, the mesa, the icaros, the work with the Apus and Pachamama) can meet the Western scientific refraction in the most powerful way.I also had a lucid dream of flying over Machu Picchu that feels directly connected — the condor carrying the intact geometry from above.Would you be open to a short voice note exchange or a call in the next week or so to feel into the first weave? I’m completely open to however this wants to unfold.Grateful for your presence in the field,KW Norton

Luminous Prism Constellation

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